Martina Navratilova slams Elon Musk after falling for viral fake news about $333B worth tech mogul's drastic action against actress Alyssa Milano

Martina Navratilova has come out in support of Alyssa Milano after it was reported that Elon Musk had banned the actress from the social media platform he owns and runs. Milano had made comments critical of Musk and Donald Trump's new government, leading to a social media furor when the Tesla owner (who's worth $333 billion according to forbes.com) appeared to have canceled her.

Milano is a 52-year-old actress, best known for roles as Samantha Micelli in Who's The Boss, and Phoebe Halliwell in Charmed. She was also a major player in the Me Too Movement that began in 2017. Alongside women's rights, her activism has extended to gun laws, electoral reform, Gaza, and the war in Ukraine.

Navratilova and Milano are fellow leading liberals, so when the news broke that Milano's X (formerly Twitter) account had been suspended, Navratilova reacted. The Disavow Trump page posted:

"NEW: Elon Musk has suspended actress and activist Alyssa Milano after she made comments critical of Trump and Musk. RETWEET if you stand with @AlyssaMilano"

Screengrab of Protect Kamala Harris's tweet (@DisavowTrump20)

Martina Navratilova shot back on her own X page:

"So much for free speech...right Elon?"

Unfortunately for the 18-time Major singles champion, it later became apparent that the original statement was fake news. The suspended account was shown to not belong to Milano. Consequently, X posted a "Readers added context" to the offending post:

"Misleading. The suspended account is not related to actress Alyssa Milano, who deactivated and deleted her account in 2024"

There has been a good deal of misinformation concerning Musk and Milano. A story broke in 2022 that Musk was suing the actress for defamation for $200 million. The story turned out to be false. Milano has, however, been critical of the businessman and his role in the new US government.

Martina Navratilova and Alyssa Milano share a liberal worldview

Martina Navratilova at the French Open Tennis Tournament Roland-Garros 2024 - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova has long-held strident views on politics and social issues. She has nearly half a million X followers, and so has an influential voice. As a professional tennis player, her achievements were legendary: she occupied the World No. 1 spot for 332 weeks and captured captured167 singles titles. She also collected 59 major titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Navratilova has her views about Elon Musk. She once said of the Tesla founder on her X account:

"He is such a d--k"

Like Alyssa Milano, Navratilova continues to be a liberal tour-de-force. With Musk delivering on Donald Trump's agenda, it's unlikely that her falling for one piece of fake news will deter the tennis legend from further criticism.

