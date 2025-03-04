Martina Navratilova slams Republican Senator over 'imperialist' take on Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin deciding the 'future of Ukraine'

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has slammed U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville over his inflammatory remarks about Ukraine's fight against Russia. Tuberville recently suggested that Ukraine's future is better decided not by its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but by Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a recent Newsmax interview, Senator Tommy Tuberville strongly spoke out on the Russia-Ukraine war, specifically Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and whether U.S. President Donald Trump would or would not join peace talks. As per his conviction, the future of the war in Ukraine lies in the hands of Russia and the United States, declaring war-torn democracy's President Volodymyr Zelensky "is not even in the game."

Senator Tuberville said that Zelenskyy seems determined to continue the war, blaming the pressure from "globalist socialist" forces within Europe and America. He alleged that the groups are calling for the war to be continued by funding Ukraine.

"[Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, for some reason, wants this war to keep going, and he has been, I guess, brainwashed by the globalist socialist group in Europe and even some over here that [say], Hey, just keep this thing going. We'll keep funneling money to you, but they couldn't be more wrong," Tuberville said.

Tuberville stated that ultimately, Putin and Trump would determine the end of the war, circumventing Zelenskyy in the process. He added that Trump would like to see the war end to prevent unnecessary loss of life and to stop the funding of the war using American taxpayer funds.

"President Trump is tired of people dying people our American taxpayer dollars going over there and so he'll try to get this this finished. Zelensky is going to play hardball, but you know what? He’s not even in the game. It’s going to be [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and President Trump and the people on our side that will end up making this decision for the future of Ukraine," he added.

In response to Tuberville's statement, anti-trump critic Martina Navratilova went on X and labeled Tuberville's stance "imperialist," citing the problem with dominant nations telling smaller, independent nations what to do.

"Spoken like a true imperialist," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova took aim at Donald Trump and JD Vance after their heated argument with Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In Picture: Martina Navratilova during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards (Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova blamed US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance for orchestrating the fiery attack against Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump and Zelenskyy clashed over the war with Russia in a heated Oval Office session on Friday, February 28. Trump blasted Zelenskyy for supposedly prolonging the war and blamed Ukraine for not being thankful for American assistance.

Trump condemned Zelenskyy's position on the war with Russia, implying that the Ukrainian President's personal hatred towards Russian President Vladimir Putin was inhibiting peace talks. These sentiments were echoed by Vice President JD Vance, creating an awkward atmosphere.

Reacting to the incident, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Navratilova wrote on X:

"This was a total setup."

Trump also indicated that any future assistance would depend on whether or not Ukraine is ready to make peace on Russian terms. The meeting was abruptly cut short when Trump sent Zelenskyy away, telling him to return when he was ready to make peace.

