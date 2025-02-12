Martina Navratilova and wife Julia Lemigova spark controversy by meeting with $850M-worth music mogul Clive Davis

Martina Navratilova and her wife, Julia Lemigova, recently met with music mogul Clive Davis. Known for his influential yet controversial career, the industry veteran's meeting with the tennis legend and her wife has sparked discussions, with some questioning their association.

Lemigova took to Instagram on February 11 to share an image of herself and Navratilova cozying up with Davis. She captioned the post:

"I have actual goats. But these two are real GOATs ♥️♥️"

The American record producer, worth $850 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), has had a controversial career and fans in the comments made the issues known.

"One GOAT, One 💀" one fan wrote.

"I’ve heard baddd stuff bout this man," another fan wrote.

Referring to the controversy surrounding Whitney Houston, one fan wrote:

"Ask him what he did to Whitney please. 🙏🏽"

"Diddy’s handler🤮" yet another fan wrote.

Clive Davis, a prominent figure in the music industry, has been instrumental in shaping the careers of numerous artists, including Whitney Houston, Billy Joel, and Bruce Springsteen. However, his career has not been without controversy.

In the 1980s, under Davis's leadership, Arista Records signed the pop duo Milli Vanilli, who achieved rapid success. However, it was later revealed that the duo had not sung on their records, leading to the revocation of their Grammy Award and widespread criticism.

Fab Morvan, one half of the duo, claimed that Davis and other Arista executives were aware of the deception but chose to continue due to the financial gains involved.

Another controversy involving Davis occurred in 2012, following the death of Whitney Houston. Despite the tragedy, Davis decided to proceed with his annual pre-Grammy party in the same hotel where she was found unresponsive, stating that Houston would have wanted the show to go on.

This decision was met with mixed reactions; while some attendees felt it was a fitting tribute, others criticized the choice to continue the celebration under such circumstances.

In recent years, Davis's association with Sean "Diddy" Combs has come under scrutiny. In September last year, Suge Knight, co-founder of Death Row Records, alleged that Davis, along with other executives, used substances to manipulate artists, including Diddy.

Martina Navratilova and wife Julia Lemigova recently attended Florida Grand Opera

Martina Navratilova met Julia Lemigova in 2000 but the couple linked up romantically in 2008. During the 2014 US Open, the tennis icon proposed to Lemigova, and the pair got married soon after.

Since then, they regularly show up to events together enjoying life. On Sunday, February 9, they were spotted at the 83rd Anniversary Gala of the Florida Grand Opera in stunning all-black outfits in Maimi's Ice Palace Film Studios.

Notably, the couple have also adopted two sons in August 2024. Talking to PEOPLE about their new life as parents, Lemigova explained that she was exhausted but was happy. She also talked about Navratilova embracing the role with a new energy.

