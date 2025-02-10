Martina Navratilova and wife Julia Lemigova turn heads in stylish black outfits at Florida Grand Opera; meet with Gloria Estefan

Martina Navratilova and her wife Julia Lemigova were recently in attendance for the Florida Grand Opera's 83rd Anniversary Gala. Both donned black outfits, and the couple also spent time with Gloria Estefan.

On Sunday, February 9, Lemigova posted two pictures via Instagram Stories to sum up her and Navratilova's experience at the 83rd Anniversary Gala of the Florida Grand Opera. The event took place on the evening of Saturday, February 8, at Miami's Ice Palace Film Studios.

In the first picture, Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova could be seen posing for the cameras on the red carpet with masks on their faces. While Lemigova sported a black full-sleeved, full-length cocktail dress with an asymmetric hem, Navratilova wore a black, full-sleeved t-shirt with black trousers and added some variety to her look with a black-and-white chequered waistcoat.

Lemigova captioned this post:

"Amazing night ❤️"

Julia Lemigova (left) and Martina Navratilova (right) on the red carpet of the Florida Grand Opera's 83rd Anniversary Gala (Source: Instagram/Julia Lemigova)

In the second picture, Lemigova and Navratilova were all smiles as they struck a pose with eight-time Grammy Award winning Cuban-American singer, actress and entrepreneur Gloria Estefan.

Martina Navratilova (left), Julia Lemigova (center) and Gloria Estefan (right) (Source: Instagram/Julia Lemigova)

Lemigova and Navratilova, who tied the knot in late 2014, together honored the Florida Grand Opera at an exclusive event in Miami in December last year.

"Opera was my therapy" - Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova at event to honor Florida Grand Opera

Julia Lemigova (left) and Martina Navratilova (right) (Source: Getty)

On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Navratilova and Lemigova were in attendance at Miami's Lafayette Steakhouse to honor Florida Grand Opera and Advocates for Children and Families, two nonprofits the couple cares for. Here, Lemigova laid bare her feelings about opera, saying:

"Opera was my therapy. It became a tool for resilience and healing during some of the hardest moments of our lives."

Florida Grand Opera's General Director, Maria Todaro, announced at the time that Lemigova will have a role to play in Carmen, an upcoming production. Meanwhile, Navratilova graced the occasion by donating a tennis-inspired painting to the nonprofits. The couple also gifted tickets for Florida Grand Opera's ongoing season to Advocates for Children and Families.

Lemigova performed at the event as well, teaming up with Mexican singer and actress Laura Leon to perform a personal piece, Caro mio ben (My dear beloved), which revolved around Navratilova's battle against cancer and the couple adopting two children in August last year.

