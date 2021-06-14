Mats Wilander says Novak Djokovic looks "scary good" & "motivated" to complete Calendar Slam, Mischa Zverev calls him a "machine"

Mischa Zverev and Mats Wilander have showered rich praise on Novak Djokovic following the Serb's historic Roland Garros triumph on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and claim his 19th Major title. That also made Djokovic the first man in the Open Era to win each Slam twice.

Given his form so far this year, many feel the World No. 1 is the favorite to win Wimbledon and the US Open too - which would give him a rare 'Calendar Grand Slam'. Speaking on Eurosport, Mats Wilander echoed that though and pointed out that Djokovic is going from strength to strength as the season progresses.

"We are now heading into the season where we would have to put Novak as the favorite to win Wimbledon most probably, favorite at the US Open because of what he does on hardcourts," Wilander said. "So yes, it is on, and the way he looks - he looks young, he looks so fresh in the end, he looks scary good and motivated."

Mischa Zverev, meanwhile, lauded Novak Djokovic for his comeback against a younger opponent in Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had the upper hand in the initial stages of the match.

"He [Novak Djokovic] is a legend, and he is on the way to winning all four in the same year," Zverev said. "I don’t know if it’s going to happen but his achievement is incredible, especially the way he won today, two sets to love down and being outplayed by a much younger Stefanos Tsitsipas. To come back and outlast him, be stronger mentally and physically, it was incredible."

Mischa Zverev also highlighted how Novak Djokovic is not a player who rests on his laurels. Now that Djokovic has completed his goal at Roland Garros, Zverev believes he will have his eyes firmly set on lifting the Wimbledon title next month.

"I was looking at Novak when they were preparing the trophy ceremony and he looked like was getting ready for Wimbledon," Mischa Zverev said. "He was so focused. I think in his mind already he was thinking about who he was going to play at Wimbledon, how am I going play, I need to get ready with my preparation and recovery – he is a machine."

The former World No. 25 further heaped praise on Novak Djokovic's personality and ability to stay composed at all times, both on and off the court.

"It’s nice to see Novak can be a real fighter on the court, but a gentleman off the court," Zverev added. "He thinks things though – he never feels rushed on the court, he never feels rushed off the court, he’s just in a state of mind where he’s at peace with himself. I am speechless because his performance was incredible."

Novak Djokovic and the rest of the Big 3 are unbelievable, they are not human: Mats Wilander

Novak Djokovic with Bjorn Borg at the 2021 French Open trophy presentation

Mats Wilander believes it is extremely difficult for players, even ones as good as Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev, to beat the likes of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal over five sets.

"For Stefanos, for Sascha [Zverev], and for the other guys, it’s tough to beat these guys (Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer) in five sets – they know how to play them," Wilander said. "Even Bjorn Borg, who won Grand Slam after Grand Slam in a row, is understanding that these guys are unbelievable, they are not human."

Edited by Musab Abid