Matteo Berrettini opened up about the experience of being one of the stars in the first season of Netflix's tennis documentary 'Break Point.' While he was satisfied with his portrayal on the series, he admitted to having a 'strange' feeling when he saw himself and ex-girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic together on the show.

Berrettini and Tomljanovic's 2022 Australian Open campaigns were the focus of the second episode of Part 1 of 'Break Point,' which was released in January this year. The two tennis stars were in a relationship at the time of the shoot, but were broken up by the time the episode was released.

Berrettini recently shed light on the experience of constantly being followed around by the Netflix crew and sharing screen space with ex-girlfriend Tomljanovic.

"For days the cameras filmed my emotions, joys and disappointments," Matteo Berrettini told Style Magazine.

"Seeing each other again was strange because my ex (Ajla Tomljanovic) is also in the series, but I'm happy with how they represented me."

Berrettini is currently in a relationship with Italian model and television presenter Melissa Satta.

On the tennis front, both Berrettini and Tomljanovic have struggled with injuries this season. While Tomljanovic is yet to play her first tournament on the WTA Tour in 2023, Berrettini recently withdrew ahead of his Round of 16 match at the Monte-Carlo Masters and has also withdrawn from the upcoming Madrid Open.

Matteo Berrettini hits back at claims that relationship with Melissa Satta has affected his tennis

Matteo Berrettini in action during the 2023 Australian Open.

Matteo Berrettini also slammed those calling his relationship with Melissa Satta a "distraction" from his tennis, terming it disrespectful towards the couple. The Italian tennis star suggested that the notion was as ridiculous as blaming a journalist's family for his bad articles.

"Seeing a relationship as a distraction from your career is disrespectful. It would be like saying that a journalist writes worse articles because he has a wife and children: it doesn't make sense, does it?" Berrettini expressed.

Recently, Satta also hit out at trolls and naysayers after receiving a lot of hateful messages from social media users over her and Berrettini's relationship.

Meanwhile, Berrettini will now aim to regain his fitness ahead of the Italian Open, his home Masters 1000 tournament, and the subsequent grass-court season, which has historically been his most successful surface. The 27-year-old reached the final of Wimbledon in 2021 before falling to Novak Djokovic.

Poll : 0 votes