Matteo Berrettini hilariously photoshops Jannik Sinner in Italy's Davis Cup 2024 team photo as ATP Finals champ fails to make it in time for gala

Matteo Berrettini found a hilarious way to sneak Jannik Sinner in Italy's team photo at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals Welcome Event, held at the Malaga Museum. However, during the event, Sinner was in Turin at the ATP Finals, where he emerged victorious.

Sinner was instrumental in helping Italy win their first Davis Cup title since 1976. The Italian managed to win five matches during the Davis Cup Finals, three in singles and two in doubles and lost none of his matches. These wins also included singles and doubles wins over Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. He defeated Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-0 to clinch the Davis Cup.

Italy are looking to clinch back-to-back titles and have arrived in Malaga for the blockbuster event. Ahead of the event's kick-off, a special welcome event was held for the eight participating nations. All the players suited up for the gala night and clicked team pictures.

However, Italy missed Jannik Sinner's presence, who was in Turin celebrating his triumph at the ATP Finals. The World No. 1 defeated Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 to clinch his eighth title of the year and didn't drop a set en route.

Matteo Berrettini came up with a hilarious solution for Sinner's absence, adding a photoshopped image of the 23-year-old with the ATP Finals trophy in his hands as he stood beside Berrettini, Lorenzo Mussetti, Andrea Vavassori, Simone Bolelli, and team captain Filippo Volandri. He also quipped,

"Jannik Sinner forgot the suit."

Sinner will join his teammates soon as they will kick off their campaign against Argentina on 21st November.

Jannik Sinner received a roaring applause from the Turin crowd during the presentation ceremony of the 2024 ATP Finals

The World No. 1 celebrating his win (Source: Getty)

While Matteo Berrettini and the others were attending the Davis Cup Gala, Jannik Sinner received roaring applause from his home crowd during the presentation ceremony of the 2024 ATP Finals. The Turin crowd showered the Italian with love while he was giving his speech as they chanted,

"Ole, ole ole ole... Sinner, Sinner."

The Italian had a big smile after seeing their gesture and thanked them for showing him this appreciation.

Sinner had one of the best seasons of his tennis career where he achieved milestones after milestones. He won an impressive eight titles this year and boasted a 70-6 win/loss record this year, meaning he had more titles than losses.

He won his first two Grand Slams, the Australian Open and the US Open, three Masters 1000 titles, and the ATP Finals as well. He also became the first Italian and the 29th player to become the World No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

