Matteo Berrettini has divulged that he struggled during his time on the sidelines and longed to return to competitive action.

During his third-round match against Argentine Francisco Cerundolo at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Berrettini tore his oblique muscle. Despite defeating Cerundolo, the injury forced him to pull out of the tournament ahead of a clash with Holger Rune.

Later, Berrettini announced that he suffered a grade 2 tear in his internal oblique muscle and will need to spend some time on the sidelines to recover from the injury. The Italian missed the rest of the claycourt season and returned to action at the Stuttgart Open, where he lost in the opening round.

Berrettini then couldn't defend his Cinch Championships title at the Queen's Club as an injury forced him to pull out of the tournament.

At the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Berrettini has been in action for five days back-to-back. His first-round win against Lorenzo Sonego was played over three days as rain played spoilsport. However, looking back at his injury-ridden season, Berrettini remarked that he was just happy to be able to take to the court and compete.

“I spent many days in my bed crying about not being able to play. So five days in a row, it's nothing. It’s sad, but it's true. I miss playing, I miss competing. People that are close to me, they know about it. So it's so special, I found extra energy, I'm finding [it] every day. I'm so glad that I'm here and you guys are unbelievable. Thank you for the support,” he said in his on-court interview.

At his post-match press conference, Berrettini reiterated his feelings. The former World No. 6 stated that he is now finding extra energy to compete daily when he'd have taken the opportunity for granted a few years ago.

"If they told me few weeks ago you're going to play five days in a row in Wimbledon, I would have signed with my blood. I really spent days in bed thinking about the tournaments that I missed, the injuries that I had, sadness that I was feeling," he said.

"I was like, I have to come back and feeling alive when I play," he added. "That's the energy I have right now. Doesn't matter how tired I am. In the morning, go there, enjoy. I find that extra energy that maybe few years ago I gave for granted."

Alexander Zverev: "Matteo Berrettini can win Wimbledon"

Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Matteo Berrettini's latest win at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships came against Alexander Zverev in the third round. Despite putting in only 68 percent of first serves into play, the Italian won 86 percent of those points as he won the contest 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in two hours and 27 minutes.

Zverev was gracious in defeat and backed Berrettini to win the title at SW19 this fortnight.

"He can win the tournament if he plays like this. In my opinion. I mean, of course there is other players that are great. He's playing Alcaraz next. I think he's a great player as well. But if he plays like this, to be honest, he has chances against anybody," he said.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz stands between Berrettini and a place in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Poll : 0 votes