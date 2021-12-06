"What strikes me above all is his desire to continue winning despite everything he has already achieved" - Matteo Berrettini on Novak Djokovic 

In a recent podcast appearance, Matteo Berrettini praised Novak Djokovic's ability to remain on top even after so many years. The Italian has faced off against the World No. 1 four times, including thrice at this year's Grand Slams, losing every time.

On a lighter note, Berrettini said that the only way Djokovic has wronged him is by defeating him. He is impressed by the Serbian's mindset as even after winning and accomplishing so much, he still has the desire to achieve more.

"He has never done anything wrong to me, except to beat me every time we have faced each other. Has a different mind than others. What strikes me above all is his desire to continue winning despite everything he has already achieved."

Berrettini lost in the second round of Wimbledon as a junior in 2014, but nevertheless had a feeling that something special would happen to him at the grass court Major. But he never imagined it would be something as big as reaching his maiden Grand Slam final.

"In 2014, I lost in the second round at junior Wimbledon. When I left the court, I told myself that such a place should be seen at least once in a lifetime. I always had the feeling that something special could have happened there, but I would never have imagined it so special."

Prior to this year's Wimbledon, he won an ATP 500 event in London, and that made him the oddmakers' favorite to go all the way during the Grand Slam as well. While Berrettini thought they were crazy at first, as the tournament went on, he thought his game was suited to the surface and he could do well.

"This year I played a great tournament in London. The bookmakers were convinced that I could reach the final, while I thought they were crazy. Little by little I realized that my tennis was perfectly adapted to that surface."

Matteo Berrettini's 2021 season ended in heartbreak in front of his home crowd

Matteo Berrettini at the 2021 ATP Finals.

Berrettini had a career-best season in 2021 as he reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon and a first Masters 1000 final in Madrid, along with winning two titles. He also qualified for the ATP Finals for the second time in career, and this time it was extra special as the event was being held in his home country Italy.

Sadly, however, Berrettini injured himself in his very first round-robin match and had to withdraw from the event. Berrettini stated that he was devastated to withdraw from the most important event held in his country. The injury was serious enough for him to withdraw from the Davis Cup as well, which was being held after the ATP Finals.

