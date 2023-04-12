Matteo Berrettini's girlfriend Melissa Satta wishes him on his birthday

Matteo Berrettini’s girlfriend Melissa Satta wished him on his birthday by sharing an adorable picture of them together.

Berrettini and his model/TV presenter girlfriend Satta recently made their relationship public. Ever since, the couple have been subjected to harsh scrutiny, with many claiming that being involved with the famed model has distracted the Italian tennis player from his career goals.

Nonetheless, the frequent negative spotlight hasn’t stopped the couple from expressing their love and support for each other on social media.

On Wednesday, April 12, Satta celebrated Berrettini 27th birthday by posting a picture of them together on her Instagram story.

Berrettini is currently contesting the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. He is through to the round of 64 after a first-round victory over American Maxime Cressy.

Satta, who was seen in the player’s box during Berrettini's win in the opening match, is expected to cheer him on again in the second round, as he takes on Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo on his birthday on April 12.

"It seems to me as if general education has been lost" – Matteo Berrettini on facing constant scrutiny over his relationship with Melissa Satta

Matteo Berrettini's latest relationship with Italian-American presenter Melissa Satta hasn’t received the warm reception that his previous relationship with Australian tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic did.

The Italian media has been critical of Berrettini's personal life. The 2021 Wimbledon runner-up has also been criticized by former Italian tennis player Nicola Pietrangeli for his alleged prioritization of goals outside tennis.

Looking past the negativity, Berrettini stated that the constant limelight and celebrity status only means that tennis is enjoyed in his home country.

"It makes me smile, on the one hand it's positive because it means that tennis is one of the most popular sports in Italy. Everyone talks about it and sees me around," Berrettini said in a recent interview with Eurosport.

He, however, condemned the notion that his relationship with Satta had any impact on his career or was the reason for his poor form of late. He also criticized social media, saying it allows people to "say anything" without consequences.

"On engagement I struggle to answer, I cannot conceive how a relationship can allow you not to do your job, but people talk. We live in the era of social media, where everyone can say anything and it seems to me as if general education has been lost, " he said.

Regardless, the 27-year-old expressed that he is happy in his personal life.

"In the end, however, I am happy. This is what matters," he added.

Berrettini will face Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, a tournament he has said he "particularly" cares about and has worked hard to get fit in time for.

