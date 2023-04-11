Matteo Berrettini has acknowledged that leading a celebrity life is burdensome, with all the customary responsibilities committed towards the fans.

Berrettini looked rusty during the hard-court season, producing underwhelming results and failing to make it past the quarterfinals of any tournament so far this year. However, his clay swing has started off with an impressive performance in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, trouncing Maxime Cressy in straight-sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Speaking to the Tennis Channel after the match, Berrettini reflected on the changes in his lifestyle ever since becoming a renowned star in his country. The Italian admitted that it is tough to deal with celebrity status, highlighting the commitments he has to carry out when around the public.

"Yes it's different, when you go out for dinner or you just have a walk in the city, it's a little bit different. We have to get used to it," he stated. "I feel like sometimes to rest, it's not easy. Like you're always hiding or taking pictures or signing stuff."

However, Berrettini feels that the commitment is worth it at the end of the day, taking into account the support he receives from the fans in return.

"In the end, I'm glad because they show me a lot of support, a lot of love and that gives me a lot of energy," Berrettini opined.

Reflecting on his performance in the first round, Berrettini expressed satisfaction with his overall game and stressed about returning well at crucial junctures.

"I think it was a really good performance. In general, first round is never easy, especially against Maxime [Cressy]. At the end, I'm really happy. I think I returned well when I had to and I was really solid on my service game which was the key," he said.

Cressy was aggressive in his approach against the Italian, often positioning himself close to the net. However, well-guided over-head returns from Matto Berrettini left the American clueless on several occasions. Berrettini was also impressive with his service game, winning 79% points off his first serve.

Matteo Berrettini will next face Francisco Cerundolo in the Monte Carlo Masters

Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 Miami Open

Matteo Berrettini will face Francisco Cerundolo in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday (April 12). This will be their first ever meeting on tour.

Cerundolo pulled off a surprising win over eleventh seed Cameron Norrie in the first round, ousting the Brit 6-3, 6-4.

Francisco Cerundolo is known for his abilities on the clay surface. If the Argentine carries on his excellent form from the first round, he is bound to cause huge concerns for Matteo Berrettini, who is currently in the early stages of a return to top form.

Poll : 0 votes