Italian tennis star Matteo Berrettini achieved another milestone in his career by winning his 150th ATP tour match on April 10. He secured his latest victory against American player Maxime Cressy at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he won 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets.

In a post-match interview, Berrettini was asked about the ups and downs of his confidence over the last year. He responded that he couldn't complain about his results, as he had played some great matches and tournaments.

Berrettini also mentioned that he had undergone surgery on his right leg surgery, and was unsure if he would be able to return to the sport at all. Despite the setback, the 26-year-old was pleased to be back on the court and feeling good.

"I think I played great matches great tournaments, I got right hand leg surgery and a certain moment I was like who knows if I'm going to come back you know like at all because it's not easy but so I think the level was there obviously when you get injured many times." Matteo Berrettini said

Matteo Berrettini also revealed that he was out of energy and had doubts about his future in the sport when he underwent surgery.

"You need a lot of energy and and a certain point I didn't have any energy left and so that's the what happened. But I'm really happy that I'm back. I'm feeling good now that the tank is full." Berrettini added

Matteo Berrettini to face Francisco Cerundolo at Monte-Carlo Masters

Matteo Berrettini and Francisco Cerundolo

Matteo Berrettini is set to face off against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 tournament.

Cerundolo advanced to the second round after defeating Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4. This will be the first time that Berrettini and Cerundolo will meet on the court.

Norrie was seeded 11th in Monte Carlo and was hoping to make a good start to the European clay-court season. However, this was his second consecutive opening-match tournament exit, following his loss to Gregoire Barrere at the Miami Open last month.

Berrettini is currently ranked 22nd in the world and has won five ATP singles titles. Known for his powerful serve and forehand, the Italian has earned a reputation as one of the top players in the game.

However, he will face a strong challenge from Cerundolo, who is ranked 33rd in the world. The Argentine is known for his skill on clay courts, which may give him an advantage in the upcoming match.

