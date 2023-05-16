Matteo Berrettini recently provided insight into the way his argument with Ajla Tomljanovic, as seen on the Netflix tennis documentary series 'Break Point', played out in reality.

The second episode of the 'Break Point' series revolved around Berrettini and Tomljanovic's campaigns at the 2022 Australian Open. A noteworthy moment in the episode saw a disagreement taking place between the couple when the Australian informed Berrettini that she had a 10-minute interview scheduled in the morning, which she intended to conduct in their hotel room's sitting area.

The Men's World No. 20 asked her to either book a separate hotel room or utilize the hotel's business center, as he needed to rest. While Tomljanovic eventually agreed to do so, she playfully remarked that she would claim that he had kicked her out of the room in the interview. Berrettini hit back at her saying that the interviewers would empathize with him since he was still in the running for the Australian Open title.

The couple ended their relationship in March 2022, prior to the release of 'Break Point' in January of this year. Berrettini is currently in a relationship with Italian model and television presenter Melissa Satta.

Matteo Berrettini recently joined Maria Sakkari, Casper Ruud, Paula Badosa, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz in a series reunion for Netflix and opened up about his feelings on seeing his former relationship play out on screen.

"I have to be honest I was a little bit worried about, not just worried, curious also about what they’re going to show. What it’s going to be like. I actually like the episode a lot. There were so many fun moments, nice memories. I was laughing a lot," he said.

The Italian also shed light on the argument, stating that while he couldn't recall the specifics of it, he knew that it took place in jest. However, he acknowledged that Tomljanovic's view may differ.

"I actually don’t remember whether it was the match day or the day that I played and I had to rest. The vibe was really fun. We weren’t arguing about that. That’s what I remember but we should ask her," Matteo Berrettini said.

Matteo Berrettini back on court ahead of French Open after injury lay-off

Matteo Berrettini at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Matteo Berrettini is back on court after having had to miss out on his home tournament, the 2023 Italian Open, due to a delay in his recovery from a grade 2 tear to his internal oblique muscle.

On May 15, the Italian took to social media and shared pictures of himself putting in a light practise session on clay after receiving a clean chit from his doctor.

"Back on court following some good news from the medical team. Very light sessions for now," he captioned the post on Instagram.

Matteo Berrettini wiil be looking to recover in time for the 2023 French Open. He currently holds a 7-6 win/loss record for the season.

Poll : 0 votes