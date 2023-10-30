"Matthew Perry was generous and loved tennis" - Chris Evert reveals how the late 'Friends' actor supported her drug prevention cause

Chris Evert recently recalled a fond memory of late 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry, who died at the age of 54.

The world of entertainment and sports is mourning the loss of Perry, who died of an apparent drowning in a bathtub in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, October 28.

The American actor and comedian was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the popular sitcom 'Friends', which aired for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. His performance in the series earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002.

In a recent tweet, a fan asked Evert if she had a recent memory of Perry. The 18-time Grand Slam champion then revealed that the late actor had played in her Drug Prevention tennis event. She also praised Perry for his generosity and support for the cause.

"Matthew played in my Drug Prevention tennis event and supported the cause. He was generous and loved tennis!" Chris Evert wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The late actor participated in the Chris Evert/Bank of America Pro-Celebrity Classic in 2003 and 2004, one of Florida’s most popular and successful charity fund-raising events. He was also a top-ranked junior tennis player in Canada before he became an actor.

Perry had struggled with alcoholism and drug abuse for years and had several stints in rehab. He also suffered from pancreatitis, gastrointestinal bleeding, and a ruptured bowel due to an opioid overdose that nearly killed him in 2018.

The late actor openly shared his struggles with addiction in a memoir about his life titled 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing', which was published in 2022.

Chris Evert expresses her enthusiasm about attending the 2023 WTA Finals

Chris Eert at the WTA 50th anniversary gala

Chris Evert recently expressed her excitement at attending the 2023 WTA Finals upon acknowledging the impressive roster of players set to compete in the prestigious event.

The 2023 WTA Finals will be held in Cancun, Mexico, from October 29 to November 5. The event will feature Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur, and Maria Sakkari competing against each other for the $9 million purse.

Evert shared her enthusiasm for the WTA Finals on social media.

"STRONG 💪🏻 💪🏻 💪🏻 , Can't wait to be there!" Evert posted on X (formerly Twitter).