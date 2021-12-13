Max Webber cites a Roger Federer quote to suggest Lewis Hamilton might consider retiring after Abu Dhabi GP debacle

Former Formula 1 racer Mark Webber recently cited a quote by Roger Federer, suggesting that Lewis Hamilton might consider retiring after falling agonizingly short of an eighth championship title.

Hamilton and Max Verstappen both needed an outright win at the Abu Dhabi GP on Sunday to clinch the title. And given that Hamilton led for a whopping 51 of the 58 laps, it led many to believe that the Brit was on his way to creating history.

However, an untimely crash brought on the safety car, giving Max Verstappen and Red Bull one last chance at the Drivers Championship.

Much to the dismay of Mercedes and Hamilton fans, F1 race director Michael Masi decided that the winner would be decided by one final lap of racing, undoing all of the Brit's previous hard work.

Speaking to Channel 4, Mark Webber asserted that Mercedes and Red Bull would remain the teams to beat in 2022. Webber also believes that Hamilton stands a "big chance" of reclaiming the title next season.

“I still think it will be Mercedes and Red Bull, by the way [on top in 2022],” Mark Webber told Channel 4. “Hamilton, no question about it, he will be in for a big chance of going again next year."

Webber then went on to include Roger Federer in the discussion, mentioning how the Swiss had once hinted towards his retirement in one of his post-match press conferences at the Australian Open.

The 45-year-old Aussie reckons that Hamilton's speech after his defeat resonated similar vibes. It made him believe that the Brit, too, might be giving retirement a thought.

“What was interesting though, I remember hearing Roger Federer at the Australian Open one year saying borderline ‘I might see you next year," Webber said.

“There was a little bit… Lewis on the end of his quote said ‘we’ll see about next year,' he added. "So who knows where his head is right now.”

The following is what Lewis Hamilton had said to the media following his heartbreaking defeat to Max Verstappen. The 36-year-old extended his congratulations to the Dutchman and his team and went on to acknowledge the efforts of his team, Mercedes.

🇦🇪 LEWIS: "Firstly, big congratulations to Max and to his team."But I'm so proud of my own team and we gave it absolutely everything. I've felt great in the car the last couple of months. We'll see what happens next year" #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 LEWIS: "Firstly, big congratulations to Max and to his team."But I'm so proud of my own team and we gave it absolutely everything. I've felt great in the car the last couple of months. We'll see what happens next year"#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 https://t.co/1X6h4nl0fQ

"A big congratulations to Max and his team," Hamilton said. "I think we did an amazing job this year. My team worked so hard this whole year, it's been the most difficult of seasons.

"We gave it everything and never gave up and that's the most important thing," he added. "I've felt great in the car in the past couple of months. We're still in the pandemic and I just want everyone to stay safe and spend Christmas with their families. We'll see about next year."

Mark Webber believes Lewis Hamilton's father would have been proud of his son after the Abu Dhabi GP

Lewis Hamilton's father, Anthony, was one of the first to console the seven-time champion after he fell short against Verstappen on the final lap. Anthony was seen hugging his son and also offering the latter a few comforting words.

Mark Webber, on his part, believes that the senior Hamilton was making it clear to the racer that he was proud of his performance.

“I think his father obviously would have been [using] words like the pride, the class, the dignity, ‘chin up, son, I’m proud of what you’ve done here’,” said Webber.

