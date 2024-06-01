"May have had to slow down" - Venus Williams looks back fondly on her Met Gala appearance & slow dancing with herself

Venus Williams recently took a trip down memory lane and shared a video from the Met Gala 2024. The American shared a snippet of her slow dancing.

Williams went to the Met Gala 2024 glammed up in a custom Tom Ford gown adorned with round mirrors. She kept the jewelry and hair simple with just a pair of earrings and a classic updo.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion recently shared an unseen video of her from Met Gala 2024 where she can be seen slow dancing.

"May have had to slow down my moves in head to toe custom @marcjacobs…but you know I was still dancing," Venus Williams wrote.

She recently shared another video from 'Fashion's biggest night out' showcasing behind the scenes of her Met Gala and after-party couture. She let the fans in on the makeup process as well as the photo session. The American also adorably cuddled her dog while getting ready.

For her after-party look, Williams stunned in a Marc Jacobs creation. She wore a black dress adorned with colorful jewels.

"Still not over this #MetGala look Marc & his team brought to life," she wrote.

Venus Williams' must-have beauty products on court and beauty tips from Serena Williams

Venus Williams at the 2024 Met Gala

Venus Williams is no stranger to beauty and glam, having launched her fashion brand EleVen. In 2019, she gave an interview to W magazine about beauty tips she learned from her sister Serena Williams and must-have beauty essentials while playing tennis.

Williams revealed to W magazine the beauty tips she learned from her sister and fellow tennis legend Serena Williams.

"Serena’s tips are use gold highlighter under and over your foundation and incorporate concealer. Also, rose water spray—you can use as a makeup holding spray. Gold eye masks and face masks are also a must," she said.

Talking about the must-have beauty products while playing tennis, she said waterproof eyeliner was a must, along with her EleVen attire.

"I wear Milani Waterproof Eyeliner on the court; it’s a must! I also wear my clothing line, EleVen by Venus Williams. Being an “EleVen” is about never accepting any limits, essentially going past a 10, to not the best, but better. We all have wins and losses, ups and down. It’s all about the journey, the losses and the triumphs," Williams said.

Venus Williams is also well known for her statement looks on court, including wearing a black and red corseted top at the 2011 French Open.

