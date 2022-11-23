"Maybe we can call Novak and he can send the trophy" - Rafael Nadal on Casper Ruud's wish to overturn 2012 Australian Open result

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud are all set to kick off their Latin America exhibition tour today. They will play in six different countries, starting in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The two players attended a pre-tour press conference on Tuesday (November 22) where 23-year-old Ruud, who grew up idolizing the Spaniard, stated that if he could, he would change the result of the 2012 Australian Open finals in Nadal's favor. The current world No. 2 went down to Novak Djokovic in five sets in the summit clash at Rod Laver Arena.

"I wish I could change one result in the history of tennis and I don't know if Rafa will be angry or happy for me saying this. It's not the Roland Garros final this year because it was not a very close match but Rafa's Australian Open loss in 2012 against Novak," Casper Ruud said.

"I was probably even sadder than him because that was watching six hours of TV and hoping Rafa would win and then it was probably one of the best matches ever. I think for days, I was still sad about the loss for him and I still wish today that he could have won," the Norwegian added.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion joked by saying that although Djokovic wouldn't accept, they could try calling him and asking for the trophy.

"Maybe we can call Novak. I'm not sure if he'll accept. Maybe he can send the trophy or something," Rafa said.

The five-hour and 53-minute match saw one of the best nail-biting finishes as the Serb beat Nadal 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 to clinch his fifth Grand Slam title. Similar to the 2017 Australian Open final against Roger Federer, the Mallorcan lost the match despite being up a break.

"I don't have 10 years left ahead" - Rafael Nadal on his current situation

With an early exit at the Nitto ATP Finals, Rafael Nadal finished what can be called a rollercoaster season. Although the Spaniard lifted four singles titles, including two Grand Slams, numerous injuries played spoilsport throughout the year. The 36-year-old had to withdraw from Wimbledon before his semifinals due to an abdominal muscle tear.

Speaking at a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the second-ranked player stated that he was satisfied with where he was at in his career and vowed to continue his journey.

"I am happy. At this point in my career, being where I am is a gift, always with passion for what I do and with maximum intensity. I don't have 10 years left ahead but I will try to do my best until I can," the Spaniard said.

