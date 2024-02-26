Jannik Sinner not publicly congratulating compatriot Jasmine Paolini on her win at the Dubai Tennis Championships has garnered mixed reactions from tennis fans.

Paolini won the biggest title of her career at the WTA 1000 event in Dubai. The 28-year-old fought back from a set down to win the title clash against Anna Kalinskaya, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, on Saturday (February 24).

Italian tennis stars including Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Musetti, Lorenzo Sonego, and Fabio Fognini were quick to congratulate Paolini on her achievement via social media. However, Australian Open champion Sinner has yet to comment publicly.

While a section of the fans on X (formerly Twitter) defended Sinner, a few others questioned his silence. One user emphasized the possibility of the Italian congratulating Paolini privately.

"Maybe Jannik texted her? Just because you don't see it online doesn't mean he didn't do his own congrats. Stop looking for trouble & go sit down," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan controversially questioned if Sinner refused to congratulate Paolini because of her gender or ethnicity.

"Is it the fact that she's a woman, or that she's Ghanaian-Polish? Maybe the golden boy is just not a very nice person, contrary to all the desperate PR his agents put out?," their tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jannik Sinner is "moving and acting like a grown-up", says Andy Roddick

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 ABN AMRO Open

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick recently praised Jannik Sinner for his transformation into a more mature person in recent years.

During an episode of the Served With Andy Roddick podcast, the American emphasized Sinner's physical development, which has given him greater confidence on the court.

"When you are confident that your body which, you know, three years ago, he [Sinner] looked like a kid, he was a kid and now he's moving and acting like a grown-up on the court," Roddick said.

Roddick reckoned that Sinner has reached a stage where he doesn't worry too much about results, but rather on enjoying his time on the court.

"It’s gotten to a place where I don't even think he's thinking about winning or losing. Like, obviously that's why we go to tournaments, but it feels like he's comfortable just playing great points," the American added.

Jannik Sinner has had a phenomenal start to 2024, winning his first Major title at the Australian Open last month. The Italian followed that up with a title triumph at the ABN AMRO Open last week to keep his perfect record this season intact.