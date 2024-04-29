"Maybe Jelena Ostapenko said some bad words" - Ons Jabeur clarifies Madrid Open drama involving Latvian and her husband Karim Kamoun

Ons Jabeur recently addressed the on-court drama between Jelena Ostapenko and Jabeur's team, including her husband, Karim Kamoun, during their Madrid Open fourth-round match.

Having won the title in 2022, Ons Jabeur is aiming to claim her second Madrid Open title at the 2024 edition. On Monday, the Tunisian dominated Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round with a convincing 6-0, 6-4 victory, reaching her first quarterfinal of the season.

This is also the first time Ostapenko has reached the fourth round of the Madrid Open; her previous best was reaching the third round.

In the second set of the match, the 26-year-old lost her cool and yelled at Jabeur's team after winning a point. What spurred her anger was the consistent and loud cheering of Ons Jabeur's husband, Karim Kamoun.

Speaking about the incident after the match, Jabeur told the press that she was motivated and that her team was just trying to support her. However, she acknowledged that Ostapenko's comments, regardless of their content, wouldn't faze her team because they are mature adults.

She also noted that everyone has a different personality on the court and mentioned that Ostapenko had previously told her that the demons in her head surface during matches.

"The truth is that everyone has a different personality on the court. Everyone knows Jelena. She always tells me that sometimes the demons in her head come to light in the middle of the game, so I understand her. I was very motivated, maybe my bench also encouraged me, something I enjoy.

"Maybe she said some bad words to them, but I think they can handle it, they are adults. It is what it is, it is something that is out of my control. The important thing is to have achieved the victory and to have remained motivated until the end," Jabeur said.

Ons Jabeur discusses her return to form following her third straight win for the first time in 2024

Jabeur has qualified for her first quarter-final of the season

In the same press meet, Ons Jabeur also opened up about her return to form at the 2024 Madrid Open. This season, the former world No. 2 has played seven WTA tournaments and has either been knocked out in her first or second match.

Her victory over Jelena Ostapenko on Monday marks the first time in 2024 that she has won three straight matches. At the Madrid Open, she defeated Anna Schmiedlová in the second round and Leylah Fernandez in the third round.

Jabeur stated that she was doing well in training but wasn't performing well in matches. However, she remains optimistic that the wins will come and is very happy with her current level.

“I wasn't missing a single training set, playing incredible, but in the games, I was not good at it. I am glad that I continued believing in myself, that I told myself that at some point the victories would come. I am very happy with my level, I do not feel that I am playing badly and winning 'ugly'. I think that I'm playing great and keeping the joy on the court,” Jabeur said.