"Me too" - Jelena Djokovic reacts to a fan who says that he "dies a little" every time Novak Djokovic gets ready to hit an overhead smash

The tennis world watched Novak Djokovic pull off yet another miraculous win on Tuesday, this time in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, as he defeated Jannik Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in three hours and 35 minutes.

The Serb has now won 10 out of the 11 five-set matches that he has played at Wimbledon, his only loss coming against Croatia's Mario Ancic in the fourth round in 2006.

Tuesday's match was also his first-five setter in London since the famous 2019 Wimbledon final against Roger Federer, where Djokovic saved two match points and emerged victorious in one of the greatest tennis matches in history.

Although the 35-year-old has won Grand Slam matches after trailing by two sets on six occasions previously, fans still heaped praise on the stunning achievement once again.

While the 20-time Grand Slam champion has a wide variety of shots in his arsenal to boast, many would agree that the overhead smash is not his best one as he misses it, more often than not.

One of the top seed's fans took to social media to point out the anxiety he experiences anytime the Serb is about to hit an overhead shot.

"Every time Nole gets ready to hit an overhead... I die a little," a fan tweeted.

𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚔. A⑨ @NoleLondon Every time Nole gets ready to hit an overhead... I die a little Every time Nole gets ready to hit an overhead... I die a little 😅 https://t.co/2rksChpNQH

The fan would not have expected a reply from Jelena Djokovic, Novak Djokovic's wife. Nor would he have imagined that she shares the same problem.

"Me too," Jelena Djokovic replied.

Djokovic broke 20-year-old Sinner's serve early in the first set and led 4-1 before the Italian stepped up his game to fight back and take the first set 7-5. Continuing his attack, the tenth seed won the second set as well. That's when Djokovic gave himself a pep talk and changed gears third set onwards. He won the next three sets quite comfortably to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the 11th time.

“Happiness, love, fulfilment, pride, I feel everything on this court" - Novak Djokovic on his winning streak at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is a six-time Wimbledon winner.

Having won the last 26 matches at the grass-court Major, Novak Djokovic is just two matches away from winning his fourth consecutive and seventh Wimbledon title.

The World No. 3 is the only man in the Open Era to reach at least 11 semifinals in three of the four Grand Slam tournaments — Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

After the match, the Serb expressed his admiration for Wimbledon, calling it "the biggest tennis tournament ever."

“Happiness, love, fulfillment, pride, I feel everything on this court. I love it. I think the majority of the players would agree that this is the biggest tennis tournament in the history of our game, so this court is the most important one, definitely in my career and my life. This court inspired me to take the tennis racquet in my hand for the first time when I was five. Every single time I step on this court, the love affair keeps growing, so hopefully I can maintain that run," Djokovic said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far