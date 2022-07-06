Novak Djokovic becomes first man in Open Era to reach at least 11 semifinals in 3 Grand Slams

In arguably the match of the tournament so far, Novak Djokovic did what he always does: he fought. Coming back from two sets down in the quarterfinals against an in-form Jannik Sinner, the Serb held his nerve and won the last three sets to enter the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

The reigning champion once again showed why fans and pundits call him one of the mentally strongest players to ever hold a racquet as he beat the 20-year-old Italian 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. When Sinner won the first two sets, producing his top-level tennis, it looked like he would be the one to end the top seed's 25-match streak at SW19.

However, Djokovic gave himself a pep talk in the restroom at the end of the second set before registering his seventh Grand Slam win where he was trailing by two sets. In the process, he also became the first man in the Open Era to reach at least 11 semifinals in three out of the four Major events.

Interestingly, the only Grand Slam that is left is the one where he has had the most success — The Australian Open. Djokovic has won nine Majors Down Under. He is undefeated in the finals as well as the semifinals in Australia. The former World No. 1 has reached the semifinals 11 times in Paris, 12 times in the US, and will play an 11th semifinal at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

In his on-court interview after the epic five-set match, the Serb said that Sinner was initially the better player and that he hopes to keep winning in London.

"He was the better player for two sets. I went out, had a little bit of refreshment, toilet break and a little pep talk in the mirror. I must say huge congratulations to Jannik for a big fight today. This court inspired me to take the tennis racquet in my hand for the first time when I was five. Every single time I step on this court, the love affair keeps growing, so hopefully I can maintain that run," Djokovic said.

"I will do my homework and get ready" - Novak Djokovic on his semifinal clash against Cameron Norrie

World No. 3 Novak Djokovic will square off against ninth seed Cameron Norrie of Britain in the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships on Friday. Norrie, 26, will play his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal. In the other quarterfinal match yesterday, the Brit defeated Belgium's David Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Djokovic and Norrie have faced each other once before, where the Serb won comfortably. In his press conference, the six-time Wimbledon winner said that he knew the crowd would be supporting Norrie.

"I know what to expect in terms of crowd support. For him, there's not much to lose. Every victory from now onwards is a big deal for him. I have practiced with him a few times. I know his game well, he has been around. But of course, I'll do my homework and get ready," Djokovic said.

