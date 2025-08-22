"Media will keep asking questions" - Ben Shelton makes his feelings clear on John McEnroe's brother making bold prediction for American men at US Open

Ben Shelton had his say on John McEnroe's brother, Patrick McEnroe's US Open prediction. Patrick ruled out conventional names like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, but instead put his bet on the American men, who he believes will be crowned as the champion this year.

The men's and women's singles draws of the US Open were released on August 21. Shelton, whose draw predictions show that he might meet Alcaraz, Djokovic and Sinner, respectively, for the final three stages of the tournament, weighed in on the possibility of his compatriots winning the title. He affirmed that he is waiting for Americans to outshine the textbook winners in this edition.

In the pre-tournament press conference, Shelton answered the interviewer who asked if Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul or he falls in the group. He also added that it is inevitable that this topic will spur a lot of debate with the constant media prodding.

"I think that the media will keep probably asking questions and debating until that happens. I can't wait for that to happen (smiling), then we can kind of move on to a different question. But yeah, I think there [are] lots of guys that I could see do it."

Ben Shelton will begin his US Open campaign playing against a qualifier on August 24.

Ben Shelton opens up on possibility of facing Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz

Ben Shelton spoke up about the possibility of facing Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open and how he would prepare for it. As per records, the American has not been able to win against Alcaraz in his pro career. As for Sinner, their head-to-head stands at 6-1, with Shelton's last win coming at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

In the same press conference, the 2025 Canadian Open champion explained how he wants to progress in the tournament, focusing on one match at a time and said:

"I think that, you know, for me, I get too far ahead of myself, and next thing you know you trip over your own feet and you don't even give yourself a chance to get started. I'm kind of focused on round one. You know, we all know what's happened this year so far, and really the last two years. But yeah, I'm not really looking that far ahead."

The 22-year-old also objected to him being compared to Roger Federer.

