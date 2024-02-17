"When I met Coco Gauff's grandmother, I was like, 'This is why she did it'" - Newscaster Robin Roberts on American's speech during George Floyd unrest

Newscaster Robin Roberts has revealed that meeting Coco Gauff's grandmother Yvonne Lee Odom remains one of the most memorable moments from her time covering tennis.

Roberts has been in the broadcasting business since the year 1990. She started her career with ESPN as a sportscaster and over the years, has worked with several media giants, including ABC News. She has been co-anchoring the 'Good Morning America' chat show since 2005 and notably interviewed former US President Barack Obama.

Roberts recently sat down with former World No. 17 Leslie Allen for a chat and touched upon her personal and professional life. During the interview, Allen asked Roberts to recall a moment that stays with her from her days working as a tennis presenter.

Roberts instantly identified her encounter with Coco Gauff's grandmother Yvonne Lee Odom during the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd's death in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department in May 2020.

"Coco Gauff, I went down after she made the national scene, and going down to her home in Delray, meeting her grandmother during the unrest that summer after George Floyd that we heard Coco speak. And I was just so proud of her," Roberts said. (via Tennis Channel)

"And then when I met her grandmother, I was like, ‘Oh, of course, this is why she did it,’" she added.

Yvonne Lee Odom largely worked as a teacher for the majority of her life. However, Odom's best-known contribution to society is integrating an all-white public school in Delray Beach in the 1960s.

Notably, Coco Gauff followed in her grandmother's footsteps when she came out and attached herself to the Black Lives Matter movement. Gauff was only 16 years old at the time.

Coco Gauff felt "sad" while "protesting the same thing that her grandmother did 50-plus years ago"

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff made a moving speech on June 4, 2020, during the Black Lives Matter movement. To begin with, Gauff suggested it was unfortunate that racial discrimination continued to haunt the black community despite her grandmother Yvonne Lee Odom's efforts more than half a century ago.

"I think it's sad that I’m here protesting the same thing that [my grandmother] did 50-plus years ago," Gauff said.

The tennis sensation then proceeded to list out the ways people can eradicate racial discrimination. Gauff said:

"We must first love each other no matter what. We must have the tough conversations with our friends. I've been spending all week having tough conversations, trying to educate my non-black friends on how they can help the movement.

"Second, we need to take action. Yes, we're all out here protesting, and I'm not of age to vote, and it's in your hands to vote for my future, my brother's future, and for your future."

The current World No. 3 continued:

"Third, you need to use your voice, no matter how big or small your platform is. I saw a Dr. [Martin Luther] King quote that said, 'The silence of the good people is worse than the brutality of the bad people.' So, if you are choosing silence, you're choosing the side of the oppressor."