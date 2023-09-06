“She’s probably the sole or one of the main reasons why I use my platform the way that I do” - Coco Gauff on her grandmother 

Coco Gauff has said that her grandma inspired her to speak out about important issues on social media.

The current World No. 6 cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, on Tuesday, September 5, to advance to the semifinals of the 2023 US Open for the first time in her career.

Fresh off her fourth-round triumph over Iga Swiatek, Ostapenko appeared completely out of sorts and could not find her timing throughout the match. Coco Gauff, on the other hand, showed her mettle by playing her best game to claim the victory in front of the home crowd.

Speaking to the media after the match, the American mentioned that her grandmother was one of the main reasons she used public platforms to speak up.

“Yeah, I think she's probably "the" sole or one of the main reasons why I use my platform the way that I do and why I feel so comfortable speaking out," she stated.

Gauff added that her grandmother has faced racism but still treated everyone with equality and compassion.

“You know, for those who don't know, she was the first Black person to go to, it was then called Seacrest High School. She was chosen to integrate that high school, and she had to deal with a lot of stuff," she said.

"I think that happened like six months after Ruby Bridges did her integration. So, you know, she had to deal with a lot of things, like racial injustice," Gauff added. "Her leading the way that she is and being so kind to everyone regardless of their background is something that I take inspiration from."

Coco Gauff shares her thoughts on Iga Swiatek’s loss

US Open Tennis

On Sunday, Iga Swiatek's bid to defend her US Open championship came to an end. She lost 6-3, 3-6, 1-6 against Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round of the New York major.

Coco Gauff stated that she was shocked to see that Jelena Ostapenko had won on seeing the scoreline after the opening set.

“I was shocked, to be honest, because I saw, well, we don't - I'm not going to get into it, but we can't watch ESPN in our hotel, " Gauff said. (Laughter.) "I saw the scoreline, I didn't see the match, because I was getting treatment while it was going on and I saw she won the first set, and then I just went to call my friend, and then we were talking on the phone."

"Then around midnight was when I was going to sleep, yeah, I saw that Ostapenko won," she added. "I was, you know, shocked. I mean, also not shocked because I know the level that Jelena can bring to the game but also, she's the No. 1 player in the world."

Coco Gauff will meet tenth seed Karolina Muchova in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows on Thursday, September 7.

The Czech defeated Sorana Cirstea in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3, to advance to the final four against Coco Gauff. Muchova trails Gauff in the head-to-head 1-0, with the 19-year-old winning in straight sets in the 2023 Western & Southern Open.

Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova each served a bagel to their respective opponents in the first set of their fourth-round matches, which could make their upcoming confrontation interesting.