The Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have a huge fan-following all around the world. Their on-court skills and success have gone a long way in earning them legions of fans everywhere.

But sometimes, it is their persona rather than their tennis that causes fans to lose their minds. German national field hockey player and Olympic Bronze medalist Nike Lorenz is one such fan, who is in complete awe of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Rio 2016: Im Athletendorf begegnen wir Novak Djokovic. Ich bin das erste Mal im Leben komplett versteinert. Ein Bericht aus der olympischen Innensicht von Hockey-Nationalspielerin Nike Lorenz. Jetzt lesen mit #Fplus https://t.co/dgETmsBYTJ — Frankfurter Allgemeine gesamt (@FAZ_NET) August 10, 2020

In a recent article for Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Nike Lorenz wrote about her experience and joy of meeting Novak Djokovic during her stay at the Olympic Village at Rio 2016.

Meeting Novak Djokovic was high on my list: Nike Lorenz

Novak Djokovic has a big fan following wherever he goes

Despite the fact that they travel around the world for tournaments, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal aren't exactly easy to meet. The trio have very strict schedules and immense responsibilities which often make them inaccessible even for their families.

The Olympics however, is a different ball game. With most players residing in the Village, it becomes quite easy to come across star sportspersons on a daily basis.

Nike Lorenz was aware of this fact when she made a list of stars she’d like to meet upon reaching the Olympic Village in Rio. And as she recalled in her recent column, Novak Djokovic was prominently featured on that list.

“Of course, we had discussed beforehand who we really hoped to meet among the big stars of the sports world. Novak Djokovic was high on my list,” Lorenz wrote.

Nike Lorenz is a big fan of Novak Djokovic

Lorenz's wish was fulfilled without trying too hard, as the German women's hockey team ran into Novak Djokovic during one of his regeneration runs. Seeing the Serb out of the blue brought out the die-hard fan in Nike Lorenz, and left her ‘petrified’.

“Just when I thought I could leave the tourist mode and become an ambitious athlete again, we met Djokovic during his evening regeneration run," Lorenz continued. "My teammates stared at me expectantly: Why isn’t she going? For the first time in my life, I was completely petrified.”

Just like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic has also created a larger-than-life image for himself. And that image remains intact even when he is off the court.

Novak Djokovic

As Lorenz continued to remain in a state of shock, it was her friend who approached Novak Djokovic for a photograph . The World No. 1 happily obliged by answering her in German - one of the 11 languages that he speaks.

The photograph that Nike Lorenz and her teammates took with Novak Djokovic

He came jogging back towards the team, and Nike Lorenz's shock soon turned into delight; she recounted having a ‘big grin’ in the photograph.

“Fortunately, one of my friends reacted quickly and ran after Djokovic to ask for a photo. He was (of course) the coolest ever, answered her in German and came jogging happily towards us with her.”

“Since I still couldn’t move, everyone including Djokovic, had to position themselves around me. I still don’t know how, but in the photo I have a big grin on my face.”