"Men dragging away women so a man can win": Martina Navratilova calls out restraining of protestors against transgender athlete at women's darts event

Martina Navratilova boldly called out the authorities at a darts match at the Women's World Matchplay on Sunday, for reportedly restraining protestors. The protestors were from the 'Save Women's Sport' campaign, opposing the participation of transgender athletes in the event.Three campaigners were restrained and removed from the event for protesting against the involvement of Noa-Lynn van Leuven, who is a transgender athlete. A banner that said 'He's a man' and t-shirts conveying similar messages also appeared at the protest (as shared by GB News).Navratilova has often shared that she is vehemently against the participation of trans women in women's sports. She made a bold comment as the news surfaced. She replied to a report on the protestors being 'dragged away' from the event and strongly called out the authorities on their action.&quot;Men dragging away women so a man can win a women’s event. Ok… tell me again about patriarchy and misogyny???&quot; wrote Navratilova on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.Martina Navratilova also recently called a transgender tennis player 'lousy', as the New York City Tennis League Network removed them from the league after receiving complaints from another athlete. This decision barred them from competing against women in the sport.Martina Navratilova opined on transgender athlete claiming she can't be stripped of NCAA titleMartina Navratilova at Wimbledon 2025 - Image Source: GettyMartina Navratilova gave her thoughts on trans athlete CeCe Telfer's reaction to US President Donald Trump's ban on transgender athletes. She was the first openly trans athlete to win an NCAA title in 2019.However, she earlier took part in men's track and field during her time at Franklin State University. After the transition, she was allowed to compete in the women's track and field and won the women's 400-meter hurdles event.She commented on Trump's government ruling on trans athletes being stripped of their titles in a CNN interview, saying:&quot;If someone is truly working or a part of the department of education they would be smart and educated enough to know that something like that is not how history works, and that's not how the direction of progressiveness works, and you can't take back history.&quot;This was posted by the X (formerly Twitter) page of WomenAreReal with the caption:&quot;CeCe Telfer - the first man to cheat his way to a women's NCAA title in 2019 - explains that he can't be stripped of his title because &quot;that's not how the direction of progressiveness works&quot;. Women beg to differ. You can for our sports &amp; our spaces and we are fighting back hard.&quot;To this, Navratilova replied:&quot;Telfer is male. There's your proof.&quot;She admitted that this is the only subject on which she agrees with US President Donald Trump.