Miami Open 2022: Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Alexander Zverev vs (6) Casper Ruud

Date: 30 March 2022

Tournament: Miami Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Miami, Florida, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,584,055

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot

Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud preview

Casper Ruud will look to reach his third Masters 1000 semifinal by beating Alexander Zverev

Second seed Alexander Zverev takes on sixth seed Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the Miami Masters on Wednesday.

The German started the year by winning two out of three singles matches in the ATP Cup. He then reached the fourth round of the Australian Open by beating Daniel Altmaier, John Millman and Radu Albot. However, he lost to Denis Shapovalov in the last 16.

Zverev followed this by reaching the final of the Open Sud de France following straight-set wins over Mackenzie McDonald, Adrian Mannarino and Mikael Ymer. However, he was beaten by Alexander Bublik in straight sets.

The 24-year-old entered the Mexican Open in Acapulco as the reigning champion and reached the third round after beating Jenson Brooksby. However, he was withdrawn from the tournament due to unsportsmanlike conduct during his doubles match where he smashed his racquet on the umpire's chair repeatedly.

The German represented his nation in the Davis Cup qualifiers and won both of his matches against Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild and Thiago Monteiro. Germany won 3-1 and booked their place in the Davis Cup Finals.

Zverev suffered a second-round exit at Indian Wells after losing to Tommy Paul. He entered the Miami Open as the second seed and reached the quarterfinals following wins over Borna Coric, Mackenzie McDonald and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

José Morgado @josemorgado Alexander Zverev beats Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-4 to reach the QFs in Miami against Casper Ruud.



Sascha passes Nadal and is back to #3 next Monday. Alexander Zverev beats Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-4 to reach the QFs in Miami against Casper Ruud.Sascha passes Nadal and is back to #3 next Monday.

Like Zverev, Ruud also won two out of three singles matches in what was a disappointing ATP Cup for Norway. The 23-year-old missed the Australian Open due to an ankle injury but returned to action at the Argentina Open. He went on to win the competition by beating Diego Schwartzman in the final.

The World No. 8 was part of Norway's squad for their Davis Cup qualifying tie against Kazakhstan. He beat Mikhail Kukushkin but lost to Alexander Bublik as Norway lost 1-3 and could not reach the Davis Cup Finals.

Ruud then suffered a third-round exit at the Indian Wells Masters after losing to Nick Kyrgios. The Norwegian entered the Miami Masters as the sixth seed and reached the quarterfinals after beating Henri Laaksonen, Alexander Bublik and Cameron Norrie.

ATP Tour @atptour



Ruud defeats Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 reaching his sixth quarter-final in the last seven ATP Masters 1000



@MiamiOpen | #MiamiOpen It's a win for @CasperRuud98 Ruud defeats Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 reaching his sixth quarter-final in the last seven ATP Masters 1000 It's a win for @CasperRuud98 🇳🇴Ruud defeats Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 reaching his sixth quarter-final in the last seven ATP Masters 1000 🔥@MiamiOpen | #MiamiOpen https://t.co/lSzyowSeAc

Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

Wednesday's match in Miami will be the third meeting between the two players, with Zverev leading the head-to-head 2-0. All of their previous encounters came last year.

Zverev beat Ruud in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters and the Paris Masters, winning in straight sets on both occasions.

Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud prediction

Zverev has won 14 out of 18 matches in 2022 so far, while Ruud has won ten out of 12, with six of those coming on hard courts.

The German will rely heavily on his powerful shots, particularly his two-handed backhand to trouble Ruud. Zverev has a very good first serve when it lands and we can expect to see many aces from the German.

Ruud's groundstrokes and return game can stand up to the German's intensity. With a good kick serve and consistent grounstrokes that rarely miss, the Norwegian will look to move Zverev around and eke errors out of his forehand. If Zverev's first serve fails him, the German has his work cut out for him as he tries to avoid accumulating double faults.

The match will be tightly contested but the Norwegian might just come out on top and reach his first semifinal in a Masters 1000 tournament on hardcourt.

Prediction: Ruud to win in three sets.

