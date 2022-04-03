Miami Open 2022 final - Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Rising star Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 8 Casper Ruud will square off in the final of the Miami Open on Sunday. Both players will be competing in their maiden Masters 1000 final.

Alcaraz's talent has been highly touted for a number of years but this season, he has taken his game to a whole new level. The Spaniard won his second career title at the Rio Open in February. After a tough semi-final loss against Rafael Nadal at Indian Wells, he has enjoyed a sensational couple of weeks in Miami.

Alcaraz has been tested a couple of times; big servers Miomir Kecmanovic and Hubert Hurkacz challenged the Spaniard all the way. But the teenager held his nerve in the crunch moments to see his way through to the final.

Ruud's first couple of months of the season were marred by injury, preventing him from gaining any semblance of momentum. He came to Miami on the heels of a third-round exit at Indian Wells. The World No. 8, however, quickly found his footing and put his disappointing performance in the California desert behind him.

Ruud has looked largely untroubled in Miami, winning all but one of his matches in straight sets. The only set he dropped was against World No. 4 Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals.

With both players determined to win the biggest title of their careers to date, the final is set to be an intense and exciting affair.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud match schedule

Alcaraz and Ruud will play the first match of the day at Stadium, which is the main court at the venue. The match is scheduled to start at 1 pm local time.

Match timing: 1 pm EDT, 6 pm GMT, 11:30 pm IST.

Date: 3 April 2022.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, India and Australia can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

Australia: All matches will be shown on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala