Miami Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 2

Day 2 of the 2022 Miami Open will see the conclusion of the women's qualifying rounds, along with the start of the women's first-round matches. Men's qualifying matches are also to be played.

Compatriots Amanda Anisimova and Shelby Rogers will square off in an exciting first-round match. Both players will be eager to make deep runs at the WTA 1000 event.

Former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia will take on Hungary's Anna Bondar and 2022 Australian Open quarterfinalist Kaia Kanepi will commence her Miami Open campaign against Maryna Zanevska.

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson and 2022 Australian Open doubles champion Thanasi Kokkinakis are also in action. They'll take on Mitchell Krueger and Andreas Seppi respectively in the qualifying rounds. 2022 Indian Wells doubles champion Jack Sock will take on compatriot Steve Johnson for a spot in the main draw as well.

Here's a look at the schedule for an exciting day at the Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 2 at the Miami Open

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: Caroline Garcia vs Anna Bondar,

followed by: Greet Minnen vs Daria Saville,

followed by: Amanda Anisimova vs Shelby Rogers,

followed by: Ann Li vs Mayar Sherif.

Butch Buchholz

Starting at 11 am local time: Heather Watson vs Arantxa Rus,

followed by: Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Jasmine Paolini,

followed by: Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs Ana Konjuh,

followed by: Yulia Putintseva vs Nastasja Schunk.

Court 1

Starting at 11 am local time: Alison Van Uytvanck vs Marta Kostyuk,

followed by: Kaia Kanepi vs Maryna Zanevska,

followed by: Magda Linette vs Qinwen Zheng,

followed by: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz.

The full schedule can be accessed

Where to watch Miami Open 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

Australia: All matches will be shown on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches,

Miami Open 2022 - Match timings

The first match on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 2 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time USA March 22, 2022 11:00 am EDT Canada March 22, 2022 11:00 am EDT UK March 22, 2022 3:00 pm GMT India March 22, 2022 8:30 pm IST

