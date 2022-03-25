Miami Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 5

After a slew of upsets on Day 4 of the Miami Open, the top seeds will look to restore some order on Day 5 of the tournament.

Title favorite Iga Swiatek just needs to win her match against Viktorija Golubic to be crowned the new World No. 1. Top 10 players Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa are also in action, as are former Grand Slam champions Petra Kvitova, Victoria Azarenka, Sloane Stephens and Jelena Ostapenko.

Alexander Zverev, who had a forgettable outing at Indian Wells, will seek to rebound in Miami and will start his campaign against Borna Coric. Andrey Rublev and Nick Kyrgios are also set for a blockbuster face-off.

Here's a look at the schedule for another action-packed day at the Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 5 at the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 12 noon local time: Coco Gauff vs Wang Qiang;

followed by: Alexander Zverev vs Borna Coric;

followed by: Andrey Rublev vs Nick Kyrgios.

Not before 7 pm local time: Iga Swiatek vs Viktorija Golubic.

Not before 8:30 pm local time: Frances Tiafoe vs Brandon Nakashima.

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: Cameron Norrie vs Jack Draper;

followed by: Sloane Stephens vs Jessica Pegula;

followed by: Maria Sakkari vs Beatriz Haddad Maia;

followed by: Paula Badosa vs Marie Bouzkova.

Not before 7 pm local time: Grigor Dimitrov vs Mackenzie McDonald.

Butch Buchholz

Starting at 11 am local time: Fabio Fognini vs Taro Daniel;

followed by: John Isner vs Hugo Gaston;

followed by: Diego Schwartzman vs Thanasi Kokkinakis;

followed by: Madison Keys vs Anhelina Kalinina;

followed by: Victoria Azarenka vs Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Miami Open 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, India and Australia can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

Australia: All matches will be shown on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Miami Open 2022 - Match timings

The first match on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time, except on the biggest court, the Stadium, where the first match will start at 12 noon.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start Time (Stadium) Start Time (Remaining Courts) USA March 25, 2022 12:00 pm EDT 11:00 am EDT Canada March 25, 2022 12:00 pm EDT 11:00 am EDT UK March 25, 2022 4:00 pm GMT 3:00 pm GMT India March 25, 2022 9:30 pm IST 8:30 pm IST

