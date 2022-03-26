Miami Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 6

Day 6 of the 2022 Miami Open will see the continuation of the men's second round matches while the women will commence their third round matches.

Grand Slam champions Andy Murray and Daniil Medvedev are set to square off in the highly anticipated second-round clash. The Russian relinquished the World No. 1 ranking following an early loss at the Indian Wells Open and needs to reach the semifinals in Miami to reclaim it. Murray's last four tournaments have ended in the second round, so he'll be aiming to progress beyond the second round of a tournament in Miami.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has been playing well and will take on Karolina Muchova. Paula Badosa and Aryna Sabalenka, the top 10 players in singles, have teamed up to compete in doubles as well. They'll take on Anna Dalinina and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz, Belinda Bencic and Danielle Collins, among others, are also in the fray.

Here's a look at the schedule for another exciting day at the Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 6 at the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 12 noon local time: Daniil Medvedev vs Andy Murray

followed by: Danielle Collins vs Verz Zvonareva

followed by: Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova

Not before 7 pm local time: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs JJ Wolf

Not before 8:30 pm local time: Ons Jabeur vs Kaia Kanepi

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: Belinda Bencic vs Heather Watson

followed by: Hubert Hurkacz vs Arthur Rinderknich

followed by: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Miomir Kecmanovic

followed by: Taylor Fritz vs Mikhail Kukushkin

Not before 7 pm local time: Alison Riske vs Ann Li

Butch Buchholz

Starting at 11 am local time: Katerina Siniakova vs Daria Saville

followed by: Irina-Camelia Begu vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

followed by: Sebastian Korda vs Albert Ramos Vinolas

followed by: Denis Shapovalov vs Lloyd Harris

followed by: Carlos Alcaraz vs Marton Fucsovics

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Miami Open 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, India and Australia can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

Australia: All matches will be shown on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Miami Open 2022 - Match timings

The first match on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time, except on the biggest court, the Stadium, where the first match will start at 12 noon.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time (Stadium) Start time (Remaining courts) USA March 26, 2022 12:00 pm EDT 11:00 am EDT Canada March 26, 2022 12:00 EDT 11:00 am EDT UK March 26, 2022 4:00 pm GMT 3:00 pm GMT India March 26, 2022 9:30 pm IST 8:30 pm IST

Get Sportskeeda Tennis News in your feed.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan