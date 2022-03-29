Miami Open 2022: Today's results, scores, winners and recap - Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas win, Naomi Osaka into quarterfinals | Day 8

Day 8 of the Miami Open saw Daniil Medvedev and Naomi Osaka win their respective matches in straight sets.

Medvedev beat Pedro Martinez to reach the fourth round of the competition, while the Japanese got the better of Alison Riske to book her place in the last eight.

The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Iga Swiatek, Petra Kvitova and Paula Badosa also won their respective matches. Ons Jabeur was the only top-ten seed to be eliminated after she lost to Danielle Collins.

Here are the major results from Day 8 of the 2022 Miami Open:

Medvedev eases past Martinez

Medvedev sealed his place in the last 16 of the Miami Open

Top seed Daniil Medvedev beat Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and 20 minutes to book his place in the last 16 of the Miami Open. Medvedev has been in fine form in Miami following a disappointing exit at Indian Wells. The Russian will now face Jenson Brooksby for a place in the quarterfinals.

Tsitsipas battles past De Minaur

Stefanos Tsitsipas booked his place in the last 16 of the Miami Open by defeating 25th seed Alex de Minaur. Both players served well early on, before the Greek made the decisive break in the final game to clinch the opening set.

The Aussie aimed to bounce back and had a few break points in Tsitsipas' first two service games. However, he could not capitalize on them. The 23-year-old then broke de Minaur in the fourth game to go 3-1 up.

The break proved to be decisive as Tsitsipas took the second set 6-3 to book his place in the fourth round against Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz.

Swiatek cruises into last 8

Iga Swiatek continued her impressive run of form, beating Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-1 to seal her place in the quarterfinals. The Pole has now won 15 matches on the trot and has dropped only nine games in Miami so far. She will square off against Petra Kvitova in the quarterfinals.

Osaka continues fine run in Miami

Naomi Osaka continued her good run at the Miami Open as she beat Alison Riske 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals. The Japanese saved four break points in the opening game of the match before breaking the American to go 2-0 up. Osaka took the first set 6-3 but was broken early in the second set.

However, she took the next four games and saw out the set 6-4 to seal her place in the quarterfinals, where she will take on ninth seed Danielle Collins.

Miami Open 2022: Day 8 results at a glance

Men's singles (third round):

(1) Daniil Medvedev def. Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4

Jenson Brooksby def. (15) Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

(8) Hubert Hukacz def. (29) Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

Lloyd Harris def. (Q) Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-5

(14) Carlos Alcaraz def. (21) Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4

(11) Taylor Fritz def. Tommy Paul 7-6(2), 6-4

Miomir Kecmanovic def. Sebastian Korda 7-6(4), 6-3

(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. (25) Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3

Women's singles (fourth round):

(9) Danielle Collins def. (8) Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-4

(WC) Daria Saville def. (LL) Lucia Bronzetti 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

Naomi Osaka def. Alison Riske 6-3, 6-4

(22) Belinda Bencic def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-3

(2) Iga Swiatek def. (14) Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-1

(16) Jessica Pegula def. Anhelina Kalinina 6-0 (ret'd)

(28) Petra Kvitova vs (21) Veronika Kudermetova 7-6(5), 6-4

(5) Paula Badosa def. (WC) Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2, 6-3

Men's doubles (second round):

Fabio Fognini / Simone Bolelli def. Marcelo Melo / Ivan Dodig 2-6, 7-6(4), 10-8

(3) Horacio Zeballos / Marcel Granollers vs Tomislav Brkic / Nikola Cacic 6-3, 6-4

Women's doubles (second round):

Sania Mirza / Kirsten Flipkens def. (7) Desirae Krawczyk / Demi Schuurs 6-2, 6-4

Vera Zvonareva / Laura Siegemund def. (6) Giulana Olmos / Gabriela Dabrowski 7-6(4), 6-3

Ena Shibahara / Asia Muhammad def. Alicja Rosolska / Erin Routcliffe 6-4, 3-6, 10-6

(4) Coco Gauff / Caty McNally def. Xu Yifan / Alexa Guarachi 6-7(6), 7-6(6), 10-8

