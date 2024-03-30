Miami Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 12

After some enthralling action in the women's singles event, day 12 of Miami Open 2024 is set to feature the summit clash.

Play is set to kick off at Stadium with the men's doubles final between the top two seeds. Top seeds and Australian Open champions Rohan Bopanna and Matt Ebden are all set to take on second seeds Ivan Dodig and home favorite Austin Krajicek.

This will be followed by the highly anticipated women's singles final, which will see fourth seed Elena Rybakina take on the unseeded Danielle Collins, who is havng the last season of her career. Rybakina won her fourth three-setter of the tournament, beating three-time champion Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 0-6, 7-6(2) to reach the final for the second year in a row.

Danielle Collins, on the other hand, breezed past 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-2 to reach her maiden WTA 1000 title clash.

Rybakina and Collins have played each other four times up until now, with the Kazakh leading their head-to-head 3-1 at the moment. Victory for the Kazakh will see her win her third WTA 1000 title while the American will win her maiden WTA 1000 event if she comes out on top.

With plenty of exciting action in store, here is a look at the schedule of play on Day 12 of the Miami Open.

Schedule for Day 12 of the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (1) Rohan Bopanna & Matt Ebden vs (2) Ivan Dodig & Austin Krajicek

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: (4) Elena Rybakina vs Danielle Collins

Where to watch Miami Open 2024

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from Miami Gardens on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Amazon Prime

Australia: beIN SPORTS

Canada: TSN

India: Tennis Channel

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Miami Open 2024 - Match timings

Play on Day 12 in Miami is set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. local time on the Stadium court with men's doubles finals action. The women's final is set to kick after the doubles match, but not before 3:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 12 are as follows:

Country Doubles Final Start Time Singles Final Start Time US/Canada March 30, 2024, 12:30 p.m. ET March 30, 2024, not before 3:00 p.m. IST UK March 30, 2024, 4:30 p.m. GMT March 20, 2024, not before 7:00 p.m. GMT India March 30, 2024, 10:00 p.m. IST March 21, 2024, not before 12:30 a.m. IST