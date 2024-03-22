Miami Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 4

Some of the sport's biggest stars will take to the court on Day 4 of the 2024 Miami Open.
Daniil Medvedev will commence his title defense against Marton Fucsovics in the night session. Iga Swiatek has set her sights on completing the "Sunshine Double" for the second time. She'll begin her quest for a second title in Miami against Camila Giorgi.
Aryna Sabalenka was given an extra day to begin her campaign in light of her former partner's passing. She's up against her good friend Paula Badosa on Friday. Top 10 players Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Ons Jabeur are also in the mix.
Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina will face off in a battle between returning mothers on the tour. Jannik Sinner is also in the fray, along with Casper Ruud, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Andrey Rublev, among others.
Here's a quick peek into the schedule for Day 4 of the Miami Open:
Schedule for Day 4 of the Miami Open
Stadium
Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs Nadia Podoroska
followed by: (Q) Andrea Vavassori vs (2) Jannik Sinner
followed by: (Q) Thiago Seyboth Wild vs (12) Taylor Fritz
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Camila Giorgi
Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: Marton Fucsovics vs (3) Daniil Medvedev
Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Paula Badosa vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka
followed by: (PR) Denis Shapovalov vs (10) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: Zhu Lin vs (5) Jessica Pegula
followed by: (PR) Naomi Osaka vs (15) Elina Svitolina
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Christopher O'Connell vs (21) Frances Tiafoe
Butch Buchholz
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Tomas Machac
followed by: Andy Murray vs (29) Tomas Martin Etcheverry
followed by: (7) Casper Ruud vs Luca Van Assche
followed by: Sloane Stephens vs (19) Sorana Cirstea
followed by: Elina Avanesyan vs (6) Ons Jabeur
The full schedule can be found here.
Where to watch Miami Open 2024?
Viewers can keep up with the proceedings at the Miami Open on the following channels and sites:
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA
TSN - Canada (English Language)
TVA - Canada (French Language)
beIN SPORTS - Australia, France
Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Tennis Channel - India
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Miami Open 2024 - Match timings
Matches on the biggest court, Stadium, will start at 12 noon local time, while play on all other courts will commence at 11:00 a.m.
The night session will start at 7:00 p.m. on Stadium and Grandstand. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows: