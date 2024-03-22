Miami Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 4

Some of the sport's biggest stars will take to the court on Day 4 of the 2024 Miami Open.

Daniil Medvedev will commence his title defense against Marton Fucsovics in the night session. Iga Swiatek has set her sights on completing the "Sunshine Double" for the second time. She'll begin her quest for a second title in Miami against Camila Giorgi.

Aryna Sabalenka was given an extra day to begin her campaign in light of her former partner's passing. She's up against her good friend Paula Badosa on Friday. Top 10 players Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Ons Jabeur are also in the mix.

Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina will face off in a battle between returning mothers on the tour. Jannik Sinner is also in the fray, along with Casper Ruud, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Andrey Rublev, among others.

Here's a quick peek into the schedule for Day 4 of the Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 4 of the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs Nadia Podoroska

followed by: (Q) Andrea Vavassori vs (2) Jannik Sinner

followed by: (Q) Thiago Seyboth Wild vs (12) Taylor Fritz

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Camila Giorgi

Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: Marton Fucsovics vs (3) Daniil Medvedev

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Paula Badosa vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

followed by: (PR) Denis Shapovalov vs (10) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: Zhu Lin vs (5) Jessica Pegula

followed by: (PR) Naomi Osaka vs (15) Elina Svitolina

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Christopher O'Connell vs (21) Frances Tiafoe

Butch Buchholz

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Tomas Machac

followed by: Andy Murray vs (29) Tomas Martin Etcheverry

followed by: (7) Casper Ruud vs Luca Van Assche

followed by: Sloane Stephens vs (19) Sorana Cirstea

followed by: Elina Avanesyan vs (6) Ons Jabeur

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Miami Open 2024?

Viewers can keep up with the proceedings at the Miami Open on the following channels and sites:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Tennis Channel - India

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Miami Open 2024 - Match timings

Matches on the biggest court, Stadium, will start at 12 noon local time, while play on all other courts will commence at 11:00 a.m.

The night session will start at 7:00 p.m. on Stadium and Grandstand. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day session, Stadium) Start Time (Day session, remaining courts) Start Time (Night session) USA/Canada March 22, 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET March 22, 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET March 22, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET UK March 22, 2024, 4:00 p.m. ET March 22, 2024, 3:00 p.m. ET March 22, 2024, 11:00 p.m. ET India March 22, 2024, 9:30 p.m. ET March 22, 2024, 8:30 p.m. ET March 23, 2024, 4:30 a.m. ET