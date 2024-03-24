Miami Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 6

Day 6 of the 2024 Miami Open features another solid line-up of matches.

A few second round matches are yet to be completed due to rain delays over the last couple of days. Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, and Ben Shelton are among some of the players who'll compete in the second round on Sunday.

Danill Medvedev will continue his title defence against Cameron Norrie in the third round. Iga Swiatek and Linda Noskova will cross paths yet again in the third round here.

Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray, Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, and Leylah Fernandez are some of the other well-known names in the mix. Here's a quick look into the schedule for Day 6 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 6 of the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs (LL) Oceane Dodin

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Fabian Marozsan vs (6) Holger Rune

followed by: (25) Tallon Griekspoor vs (2) Jannik Sinner

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (26) Linda Noskova

Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: Cameron Norrie vs (3) Daniil Medvedev

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Martin Landaluce vs (16) Ben Shelton

Not before 1:30 p.m. local time: (31) Leylah Fernandez vs (5) Jessica Pegula

followed by: (23) Caroline Garcia vs (PR) Naomi Osaka

followed by: WTA Match

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (7) Casper Ruud vs (27) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Butch Buchholz

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (12) Jasmine Paolini vs (20) Emma Navarro

followed by: (9) Alex de Minaur vs (PR) Soon-woo Kwon

followed by: Tomas Machac vs Andy Murray

followed by: (22) Nicolas Jarry vs (Q) Thiago Seyboth Wild

followed by: (14) Ugo Humbert vs Dominik Koepfer

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Miami Open 2024?

Viewers can keep up with the proceedings at the Miami Open on the following channels and sites:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Tennis Channel - India

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Miami Open 2024 - Match timings

Matches on the biggest court, Stadium, will start at 12 noon local time, while play on all other courts will begin at 11:00 a.m.

The night session will start at 7:00 p.m. on Stadium and Grandstand. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day session, Stadium) Start Time (Day session, remaining courts) Start Time (Night session) USA/Canada March 24, 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET March 24, 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET March 24, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET UK March 24, 2024, 4:00 p.m. ET March 24, 2024, 3:00 p.m. ET March 24, 2024, 11:00 p.m. ET India March 24, 2024, 9:30 p.m. ET March 24, 2024, 8:30 p.m. ET March 25, 2024, 4:30 a.m. ET