Miami Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 6

Day 6 of the 2024 Miami Open features another solid line-up of matches.
A few second round matches are yet to be completed due to rain delays over the last couple of days. Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, and Ben Shelton are among some of the players who'll compete in the second round on Sunday.
Danill Medvedev will continue his title defence against Cameron Norrie in the third round. Iga Swiatek and Linda Noskova will cross paths yet again in the third round here.
Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray, Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, and Leylah Fernandez are some of the other well-known names in the mix. Here's a quick look into the schedule for Day 6 of the tournament:
Schedule for Day 6 of the Miami Open
Stadium
Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs (LL) Oceane Dodin
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Fabian Marozsan vs (6) Holger Rune
followed by: (25) Tallon Griekspoor vs (2) Jannik Sinner
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (26) Linda Noskova
Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: Cameron Norrie vs (3) Daniil Medvedev
Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Martin Landaluce vs (16) Ben Shelton
Not before 1:30 p.m. local time: (31) Leylah Fernandez vs (5) Jessica Pegula
followed by: (23) Caroline Garcia vs (PR) Naomi Osaka
followed by: WTA Match
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (7) Casper Ruud vs (27) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Butch Buchholz
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (12) Jasmine Paolini vs (20) Emma Navarro
followed by: (9) Alex de Minaur vs (PR) Soon-woo Kwon
followed by: Tomas Machac vs Andy Murray
followed by: (22) Nicolas Jarry vs (Q) Thiago Seyboth Wild
followed by: (14) Ugo Humbert vs Dominik Koepfer
The full schedule can be found here.
Where to watch Miami Open 2024?
Viewers can keep up with the proceedings at the Miami Open on the following channels and sites:
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA
TSN - Canada (English Language)
TVA - Canada (French Language)
beIN SPORTS - Australia, France
Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Tennis Channel - India
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Miami Open 2024 - Match timings
Matches on the biggest court, Stadium, will start at 12 noon local time, while play on all other courts will begin at 11:00 a.m.
The night session will start at 7:00 p.m. on Stadium and Grandstand. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows: