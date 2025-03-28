Miami Open 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 11, March 28

Day 11 of Miami Open 2025 will take place on March 28 and the men's singles semifinals will take place. Day 10 of the tournament saw the women's singles final being decided, with Aryna Sabalenka being Jasmine Paolini while Jessica Pegula edged out surprise package Alexandra Eala.

Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked player in the men's singles draw as well as the only American. He will face Jakub Mensik in what will be the second encounter between the two. Third-seeded Fritz will enter the match following a hard-fought 7-5, 6-7(7), 7-5 win over 29th seed Matteo Berrettini while Mensik triumphed 6-3, 7-6(4) over 17th seed Arthur Fils.

The other semifinal will be the highly-anticipated clash between Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov. While Djokovic beat 24th seed Sebastian Korda 6-3, 7-6(4), Dimitrov edged out 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3). The Serb will enter the match with a 12-1 head-to-head lead over the Bulgarian.

The women's doubles semifinals will take place as well, with top seeds Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova being in action. On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 11 of Miami Open 2025.

Schedule for Miami Open 2025

Stadium

Starting at 1 pm local time: (1) Katerina Siniakova / Taylor Townsend vs Miyu Kato / Cristina Bucsa

Not before 3 pm local time: (4) Novak Djokovic vs (14) Grigor Dimitrov

Not before 7 pm local time: (3) Taylor Fritz vs Jakub Mensik

Followed by: Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider vs Jian Xinyu / Fang-Hsien Wu

Grandstand

Starting at 1 pm local time: Macarena Cabrillana vs Lucy Shuker (Wheelchair invitational 3rd-place playoff)

Followed by: Martin de la Puente vs Gordon Reid (Wheelchair invitational 3rd-place playoff)

Followed by: Aniek van Koot vs Angelica Bernal (Wheelchair invitational final)

Followed by: Shingo Kunieda vs Gustavo Fernandez (Wheelchair invitational final)

Miami Open 2025: Where to watch

Fans in these countries can watch live action of the business end of the Miami Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN+

India - Sony LIV

Miami Open 2025: Match Timings

The proceedings on Stadium and Grandstand will commence at 1 pm local time while the evening session will start at 7 pm local time.

