Micky Lawler backs Serena Williams to win elusive 24th Slam, says the American  is "capable of everything"

Serena Williams has come agonizingly close to a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title on numerous occasions, but is yet to crack the formula for success. The American has contested four Slam finals since 2018, and has fallen just short on each occasion.

Williams remains determined to chase down Margaret Court's long-standing record though, and members of the tennis fraternity have frequently spoken about the possibility of her doing so. Micky Lawler, president of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), is the latest to add her two cents to the conversation.

Lawler backed Serena Williams' chances of winning one more Major title, saying that the American was "capable of everything". She added that the 40-year-old had old had already achieved enough to retire without having anything to complain about.

"Yes, Serena is capable of everything," Lawler said on Williams' chances of winning a 24th Grand Slam title. "Serena should never be ruled out. She is a phenomenon of sportsmanship and humanity."

"She has achieved so much that even if she retires tomorrow, she could not complain about the career she has had," Lawler added. "And this is the positive side of it all, that we cannot lose anything in this case, neither can she. We must be grateful for everything that she has done for women's tennis."

Williams (R) after losing the 2019 Wimbledon final to Simona Halep.

Micky Lawler further opined that Serena Williams winning the 24th Grand Slam would be "historic", before adding that she would not be surprised if it happened.

"If she wins that last Grand Slam and equals Margaret Court's record, it'll also be historic," Lawler said. "It won't surprise me if she wins, obviously."

Serena Williams looking to come back stronger after underwhelming 2021

Sesrena Williams at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Serena Williams made a solid start to her 2021 season, reaching the semifinals at the Australian Open. The American, however, had to face defeat at the hands of eventual champion Naomi Osaka.

Williams has since battled recurrent injuries and a major slump in form. A fourth-round exit at Roland Garros - where she lost to Elena Rybakina - saw her slide down the rankings even further.

The American's return to action at Wimbledon was cut short by an unfortunate injury, which she sustained during her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovic.

Williams has not competed on tour since Wimbledon, and is likely to return only in January next season. She will be eyeing a strong run at the Australian Open, where she will be unseeded.

