Tennis fans have expressed their displeasure with French Open officials after they denied Alexander Zverev from taking insulin shots on the court.

Zverev has been diagnosed with type-1 diabetes since he was three years old. The German has already been granted a Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUE) from the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for taking insulin during matches to maintain his blood sugar levels.

However, during his fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov at the Roland Garros, the World No. 27 was stopped from taking insulin by the officials. They argued that it was "weird" to do it on-court.

"They said it looks weird when I do this on court. If I don't do it, my life will be in danger. But they said it looks weird. This discussion makes no sense," Zevrev said during a press conference.

During the second round, Alexander Zverev left the court to take insulin. However, he was stopped by another French Open supervisor who claimed that only a professional doctor could administer his shots.

Fans were left furious with the harsh behavior of the officials. Taking to social media, a fan lamented over how the media gives no attention to real issues while they discuss abundantly what Novak Djokovic "was drinking."

"That is simply awful. Shame on you @rolandgarros and where is @atptour. Where is the outrage by “media”regarding this? There were a million articles regarding what Djokovic was drinking but real issues get no importance. I hope @ptpaplayers takes this up because ATP is spineless," a fan tweeted.

Tushar Mathur @tushmath

Where is the outrage by “media”regarding this? There were a million articles regarding what Djokovic was drinking but real issues get no importance

Another fan questioned how a life-saving insulin for physical health looks "weird" in a time when there are exclusive apps focused on mental well-being.

"Whew… again, where is the nuance? Life-saving insulin for physical health looks weird while they are focused on apps to help with mental health," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Jay Lassiter @jay_lass

"Hopefully he can contribute to ending the stigma he's describing. Maybe his story will make this topic less 'weird' and that would be a good thing because a lot of people have diabetes."

Zverev_fans @Zverev_fans

A✨ @_fazahsn_ Jannik Schneider @schnejan



Nick K @Nicks_Twit88

"It amazes me in 2023 we still have these sorts of problems 🤦‍♂️ media need to do better"

Jimmy @Racquettechie

Davo (Max GOATcell Fan) @Davorin1902

"It's really unbelievable."



ALL IN @ALLINBET9

"Biggest worry for zverev going forward."



Alexander Zverev defeats Grigor Dimitrov to advance to French Open quarter-finals

2023 French Open

Despite his argument with the officials over the insulin issue, Alexander Zverev remained focused enough to prevail over Dimitrov, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3. With this win, he advanced to the quarter-finals of the ongoing French Open.

Zverev will next square off against Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Wednesday, June 7. This will be their first-ever meeting on the tour.

Etcheverry comes on the back of an impressive straight-sets win over Yoshihito Nishioko in the fourth round.

