Milos Raonic shrugs off 23-month inactivity with roaring win over Miomir Kecmanovic in Libema Open comeback

In a thrilling comeback at the 2023 Libema Open, Milos Raonic has signalled his return with a dominating performance, proving his prowess on the grass-court once again.

The Canadian has a history of excellence on grass, having made it to the 2016 Wimbledon final. When Raonic announced his re-entry into the ATP Tour, fans were skeptical about his ability to compete immediately. Surprisingly, Raonic’s first match on his return saw him back in top form.

Raonic’s initial performance against fifth seed Miomir Kecmanovic seemed shaky. The first set saw Raonic committing five double faults in his opening two service games, leading to five break points for Kecmanovic.

Making good use of them, the Serbian player momentarily had an edge. However, Raonic clawed back into the game with a solid service game, and the score leveled at 2-2 early in the first set.

The turning point of the match came when Raonic began landing his serves with precision, shutting out any chance for Kecmanovic to secure another break point in the first set. Capitalizing on his own break opportunities, Raonic won the first set 6-3, recording five aces and seven double faults.

In the second set, Raonic took his performance up a notch. The Canadian fired 10 aces, and his combination of powerful serves and forehands held Kecmanovic at bay. Throughout the set, Kecmanovic did not have another break point opportunity.

Raonic seized an early advantage in the second set, broke Kecmanovic’s serve, and ultimately won the match 6-3, 6-4 in a swift one hour and 25 minutes to score his first win on tour after 23 months.

Fresh from his triumphant return in the first round of the 2023 Libema Open, Milos Raonic is now preparing for his second-round clash. He will be up against either Australian Jordan Thompson or the young French sensation, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Thompson and Mpetshi Perricard are set to lock horns in their maiden face-off in the first round of the Libema Open. Currently ranked 103rd, Thompson enters the competition following his last match at the Surbiton Challenger, where he bowed out in the semifinals against Murray with a 7-6(5), 6-3 scoreline.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Mpetshi Perricard, ranked 233rd, earned his spot in the first round of the Libema Open 2023 after defeating Andrea Vavassori 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 and Edan Leshem 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 in the qualifiers.

Looking ahead to the second round, Raonic's previous encounter with Thompson was at the Miami Open in 2021, where he claimed a dominant win with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-1. A potential match with Mpetshi Perricard, on the other hand, would be a first-time encounter for the Canadian.

