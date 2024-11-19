"Mirka & I are so glad... I worried my kids would come home as lefties" - Roger Federer on Rafael Nadal's tennis academy & sending his children there

Roger Federer has penned a heartfelt note for great rival Rafael Nadal ahead of the Spaniard's final competitive tennis campaign at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. Federer expressed his gratitude towards Nadal over the latter's famed academies, where the Swiss' children trained. He also revisited his own emotional 2022 Laver Cup farewell and thanked the Spaniard for being there.

The pair were the first two among the iconic Big Three to rise to the top of men's tennis. The Swiss' ascent came first, in the early 2000s, but from 2005, the Spaniard stepped up, and they eventually ended up producing one of tennis' most important rivalries.

The Swiss and the Spaniard's fierce rivalry captured global attention, particularly due to their contrasting styles on the court. While Roger Federer was widely regarded as an artist blessed with natural talent, Rafael Nadal adopted a never-say-die approach to the sport, grinding out results on sheer determination and grit. Surprisingly, despite being rivals, they always got along off the court.

The duo clashed on 40 occasions, with Nadal leading the head-to-head 24-16. Nine of those matches came in the finals of Grand Slams, six of which went the Spaniard's way. With the 22-time Major champion being on the cusp of retiring from tennis, Roger Federer took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared his heartwarming emotions for his rival-turned-friend.

A part of Federer's note focused on Nadal inviting the Swiss to the launch of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca in 2016. The 20-time Grand Slam winner mentioned his wife Mirka's and his own happiness at their children training there. However, the Swiss hilariously added that he was concerned that his kids would return as left-handed players because of the Spaniard's influence.

"I’m still grateful you invited me to Mallorca to help launch the Rafa Nadal Academy in 2016. Actually, I kind of invited myself. I knew you were too polite to insist on me being there, but I didn’t want to miss it. You have always been a role model for kids around the world, and Mirka and I are so glad that our children have all trained at your academies," Federer wrote.

"They had a blast and learned so much—like thousands of other young players. Although I always worried my kids would come home playing tennis as lefties," he added.

The former World No. 1 also remembered how Nadal was present at his 2022 Laver Cup farewell, where the duo shared an iconic moment as they both cried their hearts out while holding each other's hands.

"And then there was London—the Laver Cup in 2022. My final match. It meant everything to me that you were there by my side—not as my rival but as my doubles partner. Sharing the court with you that night, and sharing those tears, will forever be one of the most special moments of my career," Federer wrote.

"I think Roger Federer has a busy schedule" - Rafael Nadal on Swiss potentially attending Davis Cup Finals 2024 for Spaniard's farewell

Nadal practicing ahead of the Davis Cup (Image Source: Getty)

Rafael Nadal recently spoke up about Roger Federer possibly being in attendance for the Spaniard's farewell at the 2024 Davis Cup Final. The 22-time Major winner said that he had not conversed with the Swiss in the buildup to the international team tennis event.

He also suggested that Federer may not be able to make it to Malaga owing to a tight schedule.

"I didn't talk to (Roger Federer). I think Roger (has a) busy schedule," Nadal told reporters.

He also compared the differences between the Swiss' emotional send-off at the 2022 Laver Cup and his own imminent retirement at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.

"Different situation. I was there to play. There we were teammates. Here we are in a Spanish team. By the way, of course that's going to be my last week on the professional tour, but I don't think going to be my last good-bye. So gonna be another chances to do something," Nadal added.

As things stand, there is still no certainty about the extent of Nadal's participation at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. While the Spaniard is intent on playing singles at the event, he has stated that he would be open to pulling from singles if he does not feel that he is ready to win. Federer and Nadal's former rival Andy Roddick later lauded the Spaniard over his remark.

