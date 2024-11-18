Rafael Nadal addresses speculation about Roger Federer's possible Malaga plans as Spaniard's retirement at Davis Cup Finals nears

Rafael Nadal has addressed speculation about whether he has spoken to Roger Federer about his presence in Malaga. The Spaniard retires at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in front of his home crowd this week (November 19-24).

Rafael Nadal announced his decision to draw the curtain on his career in October, with the Davis Cup as his final event. The 22-time Grand Slam champion who assisted Spain to glory four times is set to represent his country alongside Roberto Bautista Agut, Carlos Alcaraz, Pedro Martinez, and Marcel Granollers this time. Spain’s quarterfinal tie against the Netherlands is scheduled for November 19.

Ahead of the highly anticipated event, he was asked to address the speculation about his archrival Federer attending his swansong. The Spaniard, however, clarified that Federer hasn’t communicated his intentions.

"I didn't talk to (Roger Federer)," he said in his press conference. "I think Roger (has a) busy schedule."

Rafael Nadal was famously in attendance during Roger Federer’s swansong at the 2022 Laver Cup. The Swiss legend picked his arch-rival as his partner while representing Team Europe during his final doubles clash. During the farewell ceremony, Nadal broke down in tears.

At his Davis Cup Finals press conference, though, the 38-year-old highlighted how his final tournament differs from Federer’s.

"Different situation. I was there to play. There we were teammates. Here we are in a Spanish team," he said.

"By the way, of course that's going to be my last week on the professional tour, but I don't think going to be my last good-bye. So gonna be another chances to do something," he added.

While uncertainty surrounding Roger Federer continues; Novak Djokovic confirmed to attend Rafael Nadal’s farewell event

The Big 3 pictured at Laver Cup 2022 - Image Source: Getty

While Roger Federer has yet to confirm whether he would be present at Rafael Nadal’s farewell event, the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, Novak Djokovic was quick to confirm his intentions.

Hours after Nadal announced his retirement on October 10, Djokovic penned an emotional message, reminiscing on their rivalry and praising his final tournament choice. The Serb also said he plans to be there in person to show his appreciation.

"Thank you for pushing me to the very limit so many times in our rivalry that has impacted me the most as a player. Your passion for representing Spain has always been remarkable. I wish you best possible farewell in Malaga with Davis Cup team of Spain," Novak Djokovic wrote on Instagram. "I will be there in person to pay respect to your stellar career."

The Serb, just like his arch-rival, was last in action at the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Riyadh in October. At the event, the Spaniard suffered a defeat to compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, while Djokovic crashed out against eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

