Mirra Andreeva gets ex-ATP pro's vote of confidence after joining Serena Williams & Steffi Graf with Indian Wells milestone

Mirra Andreeva is one of the most talented players the tennis world has seen in recent years. This is an opinion she has consistently proven ever since she first stepped onto the tennis courts. Former tennis player Sam Querrey recently praised the Russian on his Nothing Major podcast.

Her first notable wins came when she was just 15 years old, playing against seasoned veterans at the Madrid Open. Since then, Andreeva has blossomed into an even better tennis player, with her recent results being particularly impressive.

She has now won back-to-back WTA 1000 events in Dubai and Indian Wells, defeating back-to-back world number one and two players, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, at the Indian Wells Masters.

This remarkable achievement caught the attention of former player Sam Querrey, who raved about Andreeva on his Nothing Major podcast during a conversation with fellow former pro Steven Johnson:

"Andreeva is on a run. She won Dubai and now Indian Wells. Is she the best player in women's tennis right now?" (7:55)

His fellow American, Steve Johnson, certainly agreed that, at least in the last month, Andreeva has truly been the best player in the world, as the results show. She can't lose. He said:

"In the last month, it's hard to argue against that. She won two massive events. She's just 17 years old, and then she takes down Swiatek and Sabalenka, the number one and number two players in the world, back to back. That's tricky to do. It's crazy to think how composed she is." (08:02)

What Querrey highlighted puts into perspective just how iconic this run from Andreeva has been. She bested the world number one and two back-to-back at this event, something that only two other players have achieved. It places her in truly special company.

"Did you see the two other players who beat world number ones at 17? Serena Williams and Steffi Graf—probably the two best tennis players of all time. She is on a tear," he added. (08:27)

She truly is and we laid out below what massive improvement she made recently.

Andreeva's rapid rise in the rankings

The best way to showcase just how amazing Andreeva has been is to look at her rankings and how she has progressed. The Russian has been performing well for a while, but recently, she improved dramatically and is now a top 10 player.

She started the year ranked number 15 in the world, briefly climbed to number 9, and then dropped out of the top 10 to number 11. Now, after her most recent triumph, she's up to number 6.

You might think that improving by nine positions is not a major accomplishment when looking at the numbers alone—and you'd be right. However, these are the top positions, which means significant improvement occurred in points.

She started the year with 2,665 points and now sits at 4,700, nearly doubling her points total. This speaks volumes about how much better she has been playing.

