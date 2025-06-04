Teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva was knocked out of the 2025 French Open in after a shock loss to World No. 361 Lois Boisson. Former tennis players Rennae Stubbs and Brad Gilbert reacted to a controversial line call during the match that made headlines in the quarterfinal round in Paris.

The match was punctuated by several outbursts from the 18-year-old sixth seed, as she struggled with the crowd and the officials. After one incident, during which Andreeva smashed a ball into the crowd, she received a code violation.

Andreeva lost the first set after a close-fought tie-break but rallied to race to a 3-0 lead in the second. It was after Boisson had mounted her own comeback to level at 3-3 that a visibly frustrated Andreeva received a warning from the umpire. The Russian's game and temperament unravelled after that, and Boisson was able to see out the second set 6-3.

Mirra Andreeva was also booed often by the crowd for her antics, and at one point was heard telling them to "shut up", before bursting into tears. That was followed by a dispute over a line call at 3-3, 0-30 in the second set. Boisson successfully challenged a call, prompting Andreeva to angrily remonstrate with the umpire, suggesting the clay had been moved by the ball.

Watching on were two of tennis's most renowned coaches and commentators, Rennae Stubbs and Brad Gilbert. Stubbs, who once coached Serena Williams, was very much on Mirra Andreeva's side. Stubbs shared her views on her X account, writing:

"3-3 0-30 Andreeva got screwed. U clearly see the ball push the clay off the line. Mirra actually said to the umpire, "the clay went off the line" & she was right, there was another ball mark there & that's the one the used to say out. WHEN ARE WE GETTING ELECTRONIC LINE CALLING!"

Brad Gilbert, who enjoyed huge success as a coach to Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff, agreed that the situation was unsatisfactory and that Roland-Garros needs to introduce electronic line-calling. Gilbert also shared a post on X account to make his point. He wrote:

"I’m not a fan of umpires getting out of chair. Obviously a must though, never understand why they don’t have linesperson come over to show exact mark they called, why they need asap electronic calls like every tournament this year."

After the defeat, Mirra Andreeva left the court in tears. Her dream of a first-ever major title was crushed after an impressive start to the 2025 season.

The manner of Mirra Andreeva's defeat overshadowed the astonishing progress of Lois Boisson

Wild card Lois Boisson's astonishing progress in Paris has been diminished by the controversies surrounding the quarterfinal defeat of the sixth seed. Mirra Andreeva was an understandably heavy favorite in the match, but the French crowd was firmly behind their compatriot throughout the match. In her post-match interview, the 22-year-old thanked fans for their support:

"It's incredible. Thank you for supporting me like this. I have no words," Boisson told the home crowd. "I ran a bit too much because I was so tense early on, but I fought hard in that first set, which was so intense. At the start of the second, I felt a little empty, but I hung in there and finished the job."

The win meant that Boisson became the first female Grand Slam debutant to reach the semifinals since Jennifer Capriati in Paris in 1990. She is also the first female wildcard to reach the last four of the French Open in the Open era.

