Mirra Andreeva has revealed that her subdued, relatively emotion-free demeanor on the court on Sunday, July 9 was due to her being exhausted after every point.

Andreeva was in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where she faced 22nd seed Anastasia Potapova in the third round. The 16-year-old started the match in a hurry and wrapped up the first set in just 30 minutes.

The second set, however, was a closely fought one as Potapova went on the counter-attack and won four games in a row. Andreeva then leveled the set at 4-4 and saved two set points on her own serve for 5-5, before breaking Potapova once again and serving out the win.

In all this, Andreeva looked more calm than usual. In her on-court interview after the match, the Russian teen revealed that she has been working hard to rein in her emotions on the court. She further stated that she wouldn't have been able to show any emotions against Potapova even if she wanted to as she was 'out of breath' after most points.

“I've been working on that really hard with my coaches, with my parents. We talked a lot and now I know how it's easier or better for me to control my emotions in the court, to always stay calm. But today honestly, even if I wanted to show some emotions, I honestly couldn’t because I was out of breath almost every point. So I really couldn’t show any emotions,” she said.

The youngster then expressed delight at being able to come through the contest and progress to the next round at SW19.

“I'm really happy that I managed to win this match. It was an amazing battle. She played really well. Congratulations to her and her team because they did a good job here. I did everything I could. I gave it all here. I came back from 1-4 in the 2nd set. So of course, I feel great,” she said.

In maiden 4R Grand Slam appearance, Mirra Andreeva set to lock horns with Madison Keys

Mirra Andreeva in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

With her win against Anastasia Potapova at Wimbledon 2023, Mirra Andreeva has booked her place in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

In doing so, Andreeva, who came through the qualifying at SW19 and is playing just her second main draw at a Major, became the youngest woman to go through to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon since Coco Gauff in 2019. Additionally, as Gauff did four years ago, the 16-year-old Russian achieved the feat in her debut appearance at the grass Slam.

Of the three qualifiers to reach the Wimbledon third round this year, Andreeva is the only player to reach the last 16. She will next face 25th seed Madison Keys, who defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-1 in her third-round clash.

