Mirra Andreeva makes honest admission about avoiding her mother's 'nervous' face during Indian Wells SF win over Iga Swiatek

Mirra Andreeva confessed about avoiding her mother's nervous face while playing the semifinal round at Indian Wells. The player also spoke about taking some tips from her coach, Conchita Martinez, who is a former Spanish tennis player.

Andreeva advanced to the finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after squaring off against Iga Swiatek, who was a two-time defending champion. However, the teenager broke the Pole's streak and won the match, 7-6(7), 1-6, 6-3. Following this victory, Andreeva spoke about her match in the press conference, revealing that she made sure to avoid her mother's nervous look.

Along with this, she was also asked about her coach, Martinez, who in her career reached the finals of the Indian Wells. Emphasizing this, the Russian revealed that she would try her best to do better than her coach by taking some advice from the latter's experience.

"My coach lost in the final, so I'm gonna try to be better than her. I'm gonna try my best and then we will see how it will go, but, yeah, she has a lot of experience and I hope that she's gonna give me some advices and share a little bit with me. I hope that she's not gonna keep it to herself because I think I need it more, and of course, my mom. I saw her nervous face in the big screen. I tried not to look there at all," said Mirra Andreeva.

Just a few days ahead of this clash, Andreeva bested Swiatek at the Dubai Championships too. They squared off in the quarterfinal round, and the teenager toppled the former World No. 1 to advance to the semifinals, 6-3, 6-3.

Mirra Andreeva made her feelings known after defeating Iga Swiatek at the Indian Wells semifinals

In the post-match interview of Mirra Andreeva and Iga Swiatek's clash at the Indian Wells, the former opened up about her thoughts on her victory against the defending champion. The Russian reflected on her match, commending her skills, and said that she was confident during the tie-break round. (as quoted by Tennis.com)

"My serve was great, and just felt super comfortable and super confident during the tie-break. I kind of played on a roll," Mirra Andreeva said.

She further spoke about the second round of the match, calling it a little weird. She felt that her opponent overplayed her in this round; however, she revealed that during the toilet break she gathered herself and decided to play a little more aggressively:

"The second set, it was a bit weird, but I can say that I really tried to do something. I just felt like she literally overplayed me, because she was playing pretty deep with good height over the net. It was really hard to do something with these shots. I went on a toilet break. I started to think what can I change? And after, I just decided to kind of still play the same but maybe go for my shots more, trying to play a little bit more aggressive. In the end, I got the win, so I feel great."

Ahead of Indian Wells, Mirra Andreeva won the title at the Dubai Tennis Championships after defeating Clara Tauson. The Russian will next be seen competing in the finals of the ongoing BNP Paribas Open in a showdown against Aryna Sabalenka on March 16, 2025.

