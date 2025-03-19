Mirra Andreeva reveals Bianca Andreescu’s act of kindness that helped her through early struggles on tour, shares heartfelt Indian Wells moment

17-year-old Indian Wells champion Mirra Andreeva revealed how another teenage Indian Wells champion Bianca Andreescu helped her during her early days on the WTA Tour. Andreescu was one of the only female players who texted Andreeva and let her know she was there if the Russian needed any help.

A few days ago, Andreeva became the first teenage Indian Wells champion since Andreescu won it as a 19-year-old in 2019. Unexpectedly, the Canadian was also one of the only WTA stars who helped Andreeva feel at home early in her career.

Ahead of the 2025 Miami Open, Andreeva was asked about players who helped her when she was in her initial days on the tour. The young Russian recalled when she broke through at the Madrid Open in 2023 and reached the round of 16 of the WTA 1000 event as a 15-year-old.

“It was my first tournament in Madrid and it was kind of a breakthrough tournament and I lost in the R16 and after, I think even during the tournament I got a message from Bianca Andreescu and she was actually the first one and I think the only female tennis player that texted me and she said that if I need any advice or any support I can always reach out to her and we can have a chat or a call or whatever, so she was super nice about it," Mirra Andreeva said.

The 17-year-old also revealed another wholesome gesture from Bianca Andreescu.

"She also texted me after I won the tournament [Indian Wells] she told me some nice words."

Andreescu is 24 now but has not been able to carry her 2019 momentum into the next years.

Mirra Andreeva to play at the Miami Open; Bianca Andreescu yet to make her return since appendectomy

MIrra Andreeva at the Miami Open - Source: Getty

Bianca Andreescu stunned the tennis world in 2019 winning the two WTA 1000 events, the Canadian Open and the BNP Paribas Open. She continued her hot streak and won the US Open as well. However, she has not been able to capitalize on that momentum in the coming years.

She was sidelined for a major chunk of 2023 and 2024 due to injury. This year, she was set to make a comeback at the WTA 500 event in Merida but an emergency appendectomy after a "sharp pain" led to a delay. She has not confirmed a comeback tournament but has recently been seen training again.

Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva is hoping to bag three back-to-back WTA 1000 titles. She has won the titles in Dubai and Indian Wells and will now compete at the Miami Open for glory. 11th seed Andreeva has received a bye in the first round and will face the winner of Xinyu Wang vs Veronika Kudermetova in the second.

