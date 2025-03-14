Mirra Andreeva reveals why she couldn't stop thinking about Roger Federer mid-match in Indian Wells QF

WTA star Mirra Andreeva recently expressed her admiration for ATP legend Roger Federer. Despite being just 17, she stunned the fans with some high-class shots. When asked about the secret behind this, she could only name the Swiss tennis maestro as her inspiration.

Ad

Andreeva has been making waves at Indian Wells. Three years into her professional tennis career, the teenager has reached the top 10. Amid her ongoing campaign at the BNP Paribas Open, she defeated other top-ranked rivals, including Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina, to book her semifinal spot.

After taking down Svitolina in straight sets, Andreeva proudly said that most of her unique shots are inspired by Roger Federer. In a post-match interview, the WTA star was asked about her strategy for dealing with pressure situations mid-match. The Russian replied:

Ad

Trending

"I think everyone feels nervous but it just depends on how you manage it! And today, I was facing a lot of breakpoints and I just told myself 'people are expecting me to be like a champion so try to act like one'. When I was returning, I was trying to remember Roger Federer in my mind and go for my shots. That’s how I deal with the pressure points."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mirra Andreeva will face former World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals. Surprisingly, the 17-year-old has reached the last four without dropping a set.

Mirra Andreeva transitions her strategy to not being "super serious"

Mirra Andrevva at the BNP Paribas Open - Day 9 - Source: Getty

WTA star Mirra Andreeva mentioned how her strategy changed from looking at ranking points after every match to not being serious. The Russian shared that she focuses on having fun every time she steps onto the court, a practice that has helped her excel in competitions.

Ad

"When I was a bit younger it would all be about having fun. But now I start to understand that it's pretty serious what I do out here. I feel like when I have fun on the court I play great tennis, so I still try to not be super, super serious but also to have fun a little bit," she said after her victory over Elina Svitolina.

Mirra Andreeva has proved her worth this season by clinching her maiden Dubai Tennis Championship title. Her recent win over Elina Svitolina has helped the Russian extend her win streak to 10 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins