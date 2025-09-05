"Mirra Andreeva's a child you creep";"Remember Monica Seles" - Fans slam US Open security after stranger approaches Russian teen during doubles match

Mirra Andreeva was recently approached by a stranger at the 2025 US Open during her women's doubles quarterfinal outing alongside partner Diana Shnaider. The incident took place during a break in play, and prompted several tennis fans to subsequently question the security in place at Flushing Meadows.Andreeva's singles campaign at the hardcourt Major this year came to an end with a third-round loss to Taylor Townsend. After her singles exit, she focused on her doubles campaign, for which she paired up with compatriot Shnaider. The all-Russian duo reached the quarterfinals, where they locked horns with Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens.During one of the breaks in play in the quarterfinals, a male stranger in the stands walked up to the area just behind the courtside bench on which Andreeva and Shnaider were sitting and talking. The stranger called Andreeva and appeared to say hi to the Russian teenager once she turned around. However, the moment left the WTA star with a rather puzzled look before she looked Shnaider's way and burst out laughing.Subsequently, many tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) criticized both the stranger and the security measures in place at the US Open to prevent untoward incidents between fans and players.&quot;Dear Lord, she's a child you creep. I hope @usopen does something about this. This man must be ejected from the tournament,&quot; one fan wrote.Another fan brought up the 1993 stabbing of Monica Seles by a fan of Steffi Graf. At the time, Seles was just 19 and had already won eight Major titles. However, the stabbing incident derailed her career, and even though she made a comeback more than two years after the incident, she couldn't rediscover the sort of form that made her such a feared player in her teens.&quot;Jeez. Any security whatsoever!!?? Remember Monica Seles,&quot; the fan urged.Here are some other reactions to Mirra Andreeva being approached by the male stranger at the 2025 US Open:&quot;Where is the security????,&quot; asked one.&quot;Wtf where were the bodyguards? That's forbidden during a match... And men approaching female players behind their back during changeover doesn't exactly bring back good memories in our sport. That guy had all the time to do anything to Mirra. Step up @usopen,&quot; another added.&quot;He said &quot;Mirra, Mir, [I am] from Krasnoyarsk&quot; Mir — an informal way to call someone named 'Mirra' Krasnoyarsk — city when Mirra was born. But I don’t think it's completely inappropiate, more like cringe and awkward,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Total creeper. I love how the ball boys and girls went and stood between the creep and the tennis teens,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.US Open 2025 marred by incidents involving fans engaging in questionable behaviorA view of Arthur Ashe Stadium court during the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)Arguably the most notorious incident involving a fan to have taken place at this year's US Open is the one featuring Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of a Polish paving company, who was in attendance to watch compatriot and ATP star Kamil Majchrzak. Szczerek was captured on camera snatching away a hat from Majchrzak's hands, which the ATP star had meant to give to a young fan named Brock. The video of the moment went viral, and even though Szczerek tried his best to defend his behavior, relentless pressure and scrutiny led to the Pole issuing an apology.In a separate incident, another fan was caught on camera trying to unzip one of the compartments of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner's racket bag as the Italian was giving away a towel to a young fan.