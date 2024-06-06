Mirra Andreeva vs Jasmine Paolini: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details & more | French Open 2024, SF

Russian teen sensation Mirra Andreeva is set to continue her dream run at the 2024 French Open against fellow first-timer Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals on Thursday, June 6. The duo have been in fine form recently and are coming off huge quarterfinal wins against Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, respectively.

Andreeva's incredible rise this year has been simply brilliant to watch, and her form in the French capital so far has been no different. She opened her campaign with a resounding 6-2, 6-3 win over Emina Bektas before surviving a scare against 17th seed and two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka in the second round, coming through a three-set epic with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 scoreline. She played some lights-out tennis against Peyton Stearns in the third round en route to an emphatic 6-2, 6-1 win.

The Russian teen put together another brilliant performance against home favorite Varvara Gracheva in the fourth round, sealing a 7-5, 6-2 win. She saw off an ailing Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals with an incredible 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 comeback victory.

Paolini, meanwhile, opened her campaign in the French capital with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Daria Saville in the opening round. She put together a gritty performance against Hailey Baptiste in the second round, sealing a 6-4, 7-6(6) win. She was taken the distance by Bianca Andreescu and Elina Avanesyan in rounds three and four, but managed to find a way out and even registered two 6-0 sets in the process.

She put together her best performance yet against fourth seed Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals, with an incredible 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win.

Andreeva won the only meeting between the pair in the fourth round of the Madrid Open earlier this year. Paolini will be eager for revenge, but beating Andreeva will be no easy task. As they prepare to script the next chapter in their rivalry, here are all the details about their upcoming encounter:

Mirra Andreeva vs Jasmine Paolini match schedule

Mirra Andreeva and Jasmine Paolini are scheduled to lock horns in the semifinal in the last match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier, after Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff's encounter.

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Time: Not before 5:00 p.m. local time, 11:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. GMT, and 8:30 p.m. IST

Mirra Andreeva vs Jasmine Paolini streaming details

