"Mischa was very jealous" - Alexander Zverev jokingly recreates photo taken with girlfriend Sophia Thomalla with his brother Mischa Zverev

Alexander Zverev posed with his older brother and fellow tennis player Mischa Zverev in a hilarious recreation of a photo he took with his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla. The younger Zverev brother posted the original photo on Instagram as part of a birthday post for Thomalla earlier this week.

Alexander Zverev is currently on a break from the tour after his originally planned comeback at the Davis Cup a few weeks ago was pushed further back by a bone injury. Thomalla, who is a German actress and model, celebrated her birthday with Zverev and his family.

The former World No. 2 took to Instagram to post a photo similar to the one above, only this time he was with his brother Mischa. Sascha joked that his brother was jealous of his photo with Thomalla and so he had to do a remake.

"Mischa was very jealous of my last post. So we had to make another one," Zverev wrote in his Instagram Stories.

Alexander Zverev and his brother Mischa (via Alexander Zverev's Instagram Stories)

Zverev is expected to be out of tennis action for at least a few more weeks. He has not played since suffering an ankle injury during his French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal. He underwent surgery due to multiple torn ligaments from a twisted ankle and was immediately ruled out of action for months. He then suffered a bone injury during his rehab shortly before the Davis Cup.

It seems unlikely that Zverev will return to action before the end of the season. If that is eventually the case, he will drop more than 2,300 ranking points and slip further below his current ATP ranking of No. 5. Zverev had a strong finish to his 2021 season, which saw him make make the semifinals of the Paris Masters and clinch his second year-end championship at the ATP Finals.

Meanwhile, the ATP investigation into domestic abuse allegations against Zverev is still ongoing, a year after the launch of the investigation was first announced.

A look back at Alexander Zverev's 2022 season

2022 French Open - Day 13

Alexander Zverev's 2022 season started with an early loss at the Australian Open as he lost in the fourth round to Denis Shapovalov. He then reached the final of the Open Sud de France before a few more early losses. He ended the first phase of the hardcourt season with a run to the Miami Open quarterfinals, where he lost to eventual finalist Casper Ruud.

Zverev then found some good form in the claycourt season. He reached the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and made the final of the Madrid Open, falling short to current ATP No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. The German player made another semi-final at the Italian Open before the French Open. At Roland Garros, he was locked in an intense battle with Nadal in the semifinals, before he slipped and hurt his ankle during the second-set tie-breaker.

Poll : 0 votes